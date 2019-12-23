Foie Gras Furai to Truffled Tuna : You’ll Love Sake no Hana Bali’s Festive Menu Dining News | Written By, Life on the Island |

Exquisite Japanese restaurant, Sake no Hana Bali, found poised above the renowned OMNIA Dayclub Bali on the cliffs of Uluwatu, enjoying infinite views of the Indian Ocean, reveals a special menu created just for the Festive Season.

On its day-to-day menu, the quality of their ingredients is what sets Sake no Hana Bali apart from many other Japanese restaurants on the island.

From their marbled wagyu to their freshly produced and grated wasabi, the kitchen team pays homage to the true Japanese approach to cuisine. Detailed, delicate and unmoving in the pursuit of top produce.





This festive season, available from 16 – 30 December 2019, a specially curated menu has been created. The menu celebrates premium ingredients, presenting Japanese cuisine prepared in truly modern and creative way. Available a la carte, as a set as well as with hand-picked pairings of either cocktails (also made specially for the festive season) or wines.

Here we share the delights of this sensational festive menu at Sake no Hana Bali. Not to be missed:-

Tsukiri – Salmon and Cheese

Cold smoked salmon carpaccio, yuzu cream cheese foam, strawberry ponzu salsa. Best paired with the Geisha Sour (Festive Menu cocktail).

Makimono – Toro Aburi Maki

Blue fin tuna belly, spicy tobiko mayo, soy caramel, spicy tanuki, truffle paste

Agemono – Unagi & Foie Gras Furai

Breaded unagi and foie gras with nori sesame panko, green apple chips and cherry compote

Yakimono – Surf and Tuf

Slow cooked wagyu beef marble-7, tiger prawn and king crab ball, swordfish belly, cognac emulsion



Dessert – Berries

Ginger sesame crumble, strawberry dulce, mixed berries compote, chocolate nest, gold dust



Cocktail – Geisha Sour

Ketel One Citroen, yuzu, citrus oil, Giffard bitter, summer berries foam

The Festive Menu is not compulsory, but simply add to the already deliciously diverse menu on offer at Sake no Hana Bali. Available only until the 30th of December 2019, make sure to savour these new flavours before they are gone. Reservations are highly recommended.

Sake no Hana Bali

Jl. Belimbing Sari, Uluwatu

+62 361 8482150

www.sakenohana.com/bali