A Luxurious Romantic Escape at The St. Regis Bali Resort Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Experience an idyllic romantic getaway at one of the most luxurious resorts in Bali, The St. Regis Bali Resort. Embrace the romance in the enchanting and elegant ambience of this five-star getaway, where partners are invited to create everlasting moments.

Embark on a romantic adventure at Bali’s finest address where an idyllic escape and pure romance awaits you. The St. Regis Bali Resort invites you to book a three-night stay or more and experience the Signature St. Regis Butler services. The exclusive package includes luxury roundtrip airport transfers, a bottle of sparkling wine upon arrival, daily buffet breakfast at Boneka Restaurant and a 60-minute Balinese couples massage at Iridium Spa.

Set on the pristine Nusa Dua shoreline, the tropical sanctuary of The St. Regis Bali Resort has been a champion of hospitality in Bali for over a decade. The Suite and Villa-only resort is a haven of lagoon pools and verdant gardens, with immediate access to the stunning white sand beach of Nusa Dua, where crystal clear waters lap softly against the shores. Offering exceptional access to a world of luxurious living, the resort features award-winning signature restaurants and bar venues paired with the enchanting sceneries that guarantee a superb epicurean experience.

Rejuvenate and pamper yourself at the Iridium Spa, a serene sanctuary that is committed to providing a transcendent experience to its guests. Featuring 12 treatment rooms, including a salon and two beautiful spa suites, the spa offers signature resort treatments, inspired by the legacy of The St. Regis Rituals, such as the Luxury Champagne Treatment, the Bloody Mary Ritual Treatment and the Quintessential Tea Revitalizer Treatment. Locally-inspired treatments are also available, utilising traditional Balinese approaches, including silken oils, calming fragrances and lush vegetation. The expert therapists customise each treatment to cater to guests needs.





The Luxury Romance Escape package is bookable until 19 November 2020. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 847 8111 or email [email protected]

