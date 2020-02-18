A Restful Nyepi at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

During the upcoming Nyepi Day, which falls on 25 March 2020, activities in the usually bustling island will come to an absolute halt for a full day as the Balinese Day of Silence commences. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali welcomes you and your family to experience this cultural celebration at the comfort of their luxurious accommodation with renewing activities.

Take advantage of the auspicious Day of Silence to unwind and enjoy a relaxing downtime at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, where the Nyepi package provides the perfect accommodation in the comfortable confines of the five-star resort.

The Nyepi package starts from IDR 1,800,000++/room/night with stay period from 24-26 March 2020. The package includes a stay in the Deluxe Garden Room with daily breakfast for two adults, one-time buffet dinner on Nyepi Day, morning yoga session with Jitendra Pokhriyal on Nyepi Day, access to WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio and access to fun activities at Westin Family Kids Club.

Pengerupukan Day Dinner

On Tuesday, 24 March 2020, enjoy a cultural evening at the relaxed garden setting of Ikan Beach Garden and indulge in a sumptuous spread of signature Balinese delicacies such as Babi Guling, Lawar Kelungah, Sate Lilit and more. Starting from 6.30pm, the dinner will feature entertainment by an authentic Balinese performance.

Balinese New Year Celebration

On Wednesday, 25 March 2020, celebrate the special occasion with a festive feast at Seasonal Tastes. From 6pm, revel in a lavish buffet dinner featuring tantalising international dishes including sushi selection, classic roast beef, garden-fresh salads and sweet desserts. Included in stay package.

Nyepi Exceptional Offer

Take the opportunity during the quiet moments to a rejuvenating spa experience at the Heavenly Spa by Westin. On Wednesday, 25 March 2020, replenish your energy in the luxurious thermal facilities of the spa haven and indulge in an array of spa treatments, from the Sanur spa package to the Merthasari spa package. Available from 10am onwards.

Chakra Therapy

Also on Wednesday, 25 March 2020, experience Chakra Therapy at the Lotus Room from 10am – 11am. The Chakra Therapy may take various forms to help a person cleanse their chakras, with each chakras containing a fundamental means to unearthing the life force. It utilises tools from yoga and bioenergetics along with models of childhood development to get rid of these unconscious programs, better consciousness and freedom.

Fun Spa Renewal

The little ones are also invited to enjoy the art of relaxation at the Westin Kids Spa, from 10am – 6pm. Enjoy a 50% discount on all spa treatments including hair braiding, mini facials, manicures and pedicures.

Kids Nyepi Break

At the Westin Family Kids Club, families are encouraged to experience the calm serenity of Nyepi Day with a range of exciting and refreshing activities, starting from 7.30am onwards. The activity will start with stretching for the kids, followed by cultural and crafty activities including a temple visit, fruit carving and many more. Included in stay package.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 771 906 or visit westinnusaduabali.com

The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua, BTDC Lot N-3, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 906

westinnusaduabali.com