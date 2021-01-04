Komaneka Unveils Never-Before-Seen Artworks of Made Wianta at Memorial Exhibition

An exhibition commemorating the legacy of Made Wianta — one of Bali’s most revered contemporary artists who passed away recently — is officially open for public at Komaneka’s Keramas Beach gallery.



‘Remembering Made Wianta’ features personal collections of the maestro’s artworks, whilst unveiling his never-before-seen paintings that showcase new explorations of his social and cultural stances — the familiar themes he was venerated for.

The event is held to pay tribute to the late artist, who passed away on 13 November 2020, but also coincides with what would have been his 71st birthday on 20 December 2020.





Made Wianta was among the legion of legends whose artworks have graced the walls of Komaneka Fine Art Gallery.

The Ubud-based gallery worked closely together with the maestro to bolster the art scene in Bali for many years, and will continue to cherish the alliance through his legacy.

The Tabanan-born artist was admired for his fresh and innovative ideas— always finding ways to present Bali to the international spectacle.His passing has left a deep imprint on the art community in Bali, who honours him for spearheading the path to modern Balinese art. But his work lives on. His influential art and narratives of the social and political issues will inspire Balinese artists for years to come.

‘Remembering Made Wianta’ will be on display in Komaneka at Keramas Beach indefinitely. Read more about Made Wianta’s life and his revolutionary career here.



Komaneka at Keramas Beach

Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra, Keramas, Gianyar

+62 361 4794460

keramas.komaneka.com