Komaneka Unveils Never-Before-Seen Artworks of Made Wianta at Memorial Exhibition

What's On | Written By, Sachi Kondo |

An exhibition commemorating the legacy of Made Wianta — one of Bali’s most revered contemporary artists who passed away recently — is officially open for public at Komaneka’s Keramas Beach gallery.

‘Remembering Made Wianta’ features personal collections of the maestro’s artworks, whilst unveiling his never-before-seen paintings that showcase new explorations of his social and cultural stances — the familiar themes he was venerated for.

The event is held to pay tribute to the late artist, who passed away on 13 November 2020, but also coincides with what would have been his 71st birthday on 20 December 2020.

Made Wianta was among the legion of legends whose artworks have graced the walls of Komaneka Fine Art Gallery.

The Ubud-based gallery worked closely together with the maestro to bolster the art scene in Bali for many years, and will continue to cherish the alliance through his legacy.

Komaneka Made Wianta

The Tabanan-born artist was admired for his fresh and innovative ideas— always finding ways to present Bali to the international spectacle.His passing has left a deep imprint on the art community in Bali, who honours him for spearheading the path to modern Balinese art. But his work lives on. His influential art and narratives of the social and political issues will inspire Balinese artists for years to come.

‘Remembering Made Wianta’ will be on display in Komaneka at Keramas Beach indefinitely. Read more about Made Wianta’s life and his revolutionary career here.

Komaneka at Keramas Beach
Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra, Keramas, Gianyar
+62 361 4794460
keramas.komaneka.com

Best Deals Banner

Popular Posts

Latest Posts

Komaneka Unveils Never-Before-Seen Artworks of Made Wianta at Memorial Exhibition

What Bali Needs : The Stool and Chair Theory of Survival

Indonesia Shuts Borders to All Foreigners Start of 2021 Amidst New Corona Virus Variant

Arak Jung : An Ancient Balinese Tradition of Herbal Healing

Recent Ubud Art Auction Proves High Demand for Balinese Art

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Related Posts

Leave a Comment