Recipe for Twice-Cooked Chicken Drumstick with Pandan and Curry Leaves

The fourth recipe from Petty Elliott as part of our ‘Cook & Mix’ series, an accomplished cookbook writer and now guest chef to many prestigious dining events around the world. Petty’s passion is in exploring seasonal, modern Indonesian cuisine.

“This is one the best versions of fried chicken ever. I personally try to avoid fried food but it is hard to resist a piece of golden, deep-fried chicken drumstick. It is important to simmer the chicken on low heat to let all the spices infuse. Then cook the chicken in hot oil with plenty of curry and pandan leaves. Enjoy!”

Twice-Cooked Chicken Drumstick with Pandan and Curry Leaves

Serves 10



Ingredients:

• 10 chicken drumsticks

• Juice of 2 limes

• 100ml water

• Salt and black pepper to season

• A large bunch of curry leaves

• 5 pandan leaves, chopped to 3cm strips

• Vegetable oil for deep-frying

For the paste:

• 100gr shallots (around 12 large shallots)

• 10cm ginger

• Turmeric and galangal, peeled and chopped roughly

• 2 cloves of garlic, peeled and chopped roughly

• 5 long curly chilies, 2 lemongrass, crushed, 2 lime leaves

• Salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

(1) Put all the paste ingredients (except the lemongrass and lime leaves) into a blender and process until the mixture turns into a thick paste. Season with salt and black pepper and set aside.

(2) Season the chicken with salt and black pepper. Add the paste and mix well.

(3) Transfer the mixture to a large pan.

(4) Add water, put the lid and bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes to one hour.

(5) Heat a large pan or a wok and add the oil. Make sure the oil is hot before adding the chicken. Cook the chicken until golden.

(6) Add a handful of curry leaves and chopped pandan leaves to the hot oil and fry until crispy.

(7) Transfer the chicken and the leaves onto a large plate with a kitchen towel to absorbs excess oil.

Serve immediately.

