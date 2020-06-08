Recipe for Black Truffle Risotto with Creamy Pan-Seared Scallop

This week’s Cook & Mix presents some French, fine-dining flavours, as Chef Gilles Marx of AMUZ Gourmet – one of Jakarta’s top fine dining restaurants – shares his special recipe for a Pan-Seared Scallop and a Light-Cream, Black Truffle Risotto with Rocket Salad and Shaved Parmesan.

Ingredients:

(1) Scallops 120gr/portion

(2) For the Risotto:

Arborio rice 125gr

Onion chopped 20gr

Chicken stock 100ml

White wine 20ml

Fresh butter 20gr

Thyme & Bay leaf 1 each

Whipped cream 50gr

Extra virgin olive oil 20gr

Diced Porcini 30gr

Black Truffle paste 20gr

Grated parmesan 20gr

(3) For the Truffle Jus:

Truffle paste

Olive oil

(4) Parmesan (shaved)

(5) Rocket Salad

Rocket lettuce (Arugula)

Lemon

Extra virgin olive oil dressing

Method

Start with the risotto. As it takes the longest time to cook, you can pre-cook it to make things easier. Prepare a small portion of fresh butter to cook risotto. Then add some chopped onion, and put a whole head of garlic along with a little bit of thyme. Risotto doesn’t necessarily need much garlic, so you can take them out when it’s done.

Risotto is something that should be very white, so make sure to keep the onions plain. Sear the onion for a couple of minutes to soften them. As soon as your onions soften, add the rice. It’s important to cook the rice with butter, as it helps every single rice kernel become translucent.

Make sure your risotto won’t be too sticky. Once the rice turns transparent, put a little bit of white wine to add some acidity and sweetness to the risotto. Cook the white wine until it dries out. When the wine is cooked, add some chicken stock and stir. To finish the risotto, you’re going to need the braised porcini, grated parmesan, whipped cream, truffle paste and olive oil.

Next on is the scallops; remove the muscle from the scallops and cook them for about five minutes on each side, so the sweetness is still present. Season the scallop and prepare to pan-fry it.

Heat up a pan, put some butter to fry the scallops. Once it starts smoking, put the scallops in. Remember that scallops get cooked really fast, and bear in mind to keep them a little bit dry inside. Once you get a nice colour, flip them and let it cook for a bit.

To finish the risotto, add a little bit of extra virgin olive oil for the taste and truffle paste in the end. Give it a mix, and put it back in the heat. While cooking, back to the scallops and cook the sides for a while. After that, prepare some tissue paper to absorb extra water from the scallops.

On to plating. Put your risotto using a ring mold to keep everything nice and tidy. Risotto goes in the middle, and add a little bit of the truffle paste in a bowl, then put a little bit of olive oil and give it a mix.

Remove the ring mold, then put the scallops on top of the risotto. After that, drizzle it with the truffle paste and olive oil mixture for the finishing touch.

As for the rocket salad, grab some that are ready. Add some lemon dressing to the bowl and give it a mix. In the end, put the rocket salad, shaved parmesan and truffle oil to the risotto for the garnish. That would be it. Bon appétit!

