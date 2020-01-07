Real Bali is in the Heart of the People – by Dharmayanti Charma

Halfway through my Ajik’s ambitious, juvenile journal was a picture of a man and his small son coddled up in his arms, in his decrepit outdoor home in Bali, in 1964. The child’s legs dangled comfortably in his embrace, his confused eyes glared white circles reflecting the camera’s flash. His father, dressed in a loose tropical t-shirt with a batik sarong grinned with his utmost joy, despite the rusty asbestos that made up 60% of the roof, the chipped 20-year old paint and the dilapidated washroom that looks like it will tumble flat to the ground by the weight of a feather.

– Submission by Dharmayanti Charma

Built to face the mountains, the house was made with intricacy, time, love and slight improvisation. It fits all seven of the Hindu architectural philosophies and took 5 years to complete. In the 17 years I’ve been around, the house looks nothing like what it is now.

Change is a process that everyone experiences, even the house. But unlike my unstable change of hormones and growth spurts, the house has undergone a series of makeovers. Firstly, the unpolished concrete foundation of five of the pavilions were reworked into traditional stone carvings which support the fresh, glossy marble floors above it. Then, what used to be dull, over-weathered wooden pillars were repainted mahogany with a shiny finish, accented with gold-layered carvings and lively sculptures and corrugated iron no longer roofed over the five buildings. Last, but not least, the washroom was upgraded into a space comfortable enough to “take your time”.

But why am I describing my Ajik’s house and its dramatic metamorphosis?

Despite having been through major life events, like Mount Agung’s catastrophic eruption back in 1963 and my father’s wedding, our 4-generation home still lives up to true Balinese standards. Through good and bad, the house is just a small analogy that may well be Bali’s answer to authenticity.

With millions of visitors worldwide cramming into our tiny island, Bali has triumphantly managed to sustain its rich culture. Sure, development has changed the landscape and congested roads, but Bali’s distinctive culture is worn like a badge of honour by fiercely proud people. Although tourism greatly affects certain hotspots like Kuta, Nusa Dua and Ubud, much of the island still runs as if they hadn’t been touched by it. Villagers in rural areas up north still cook with traditional firewood, are surprisingly unaware of the word “Wi-Fi” and have no access to public transport. In other words, living in poverty.

Truth is, when you scratch the surface, you’ll find that Bali’s soul remains untouched. Our creative heritage is everywhere. The Balinese are tremendously loyal to three things: their religion, their people, and spiritual balance. There are temples in every house, office, village, up in secluded areas in the mountains and down in beaches. Religious ceremonies underpins the importance of community and solidarity. There is also an underlying sense of gratitude towards the perks of living in Bali, and I’m not talking about endless sunsets and happy hours. Small factors like cheap meals, cost of living, and entertainment essentially available in close proximity to home have shaped most people to become too comfortable to leave the island.

To sum it all up, like my Kiang’s home, Bali’s heart has always comes through as being culture-dense and friendly. Despite tourism’s impact of culture exchange, it all lies in the people’s subconscious eagerness to go back to their roots at the end of every day and never forget the value of family and spiritual wealth.

