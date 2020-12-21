Christmas in India: A Special Christmas Dinner at Queen’s Tandoor Bali

Celebrate Christmas a little differently this year with the authentic flavours of India as Queen’s Tandoor Bali warmly welcomes you to indulge in the special Christmas dinner from 24-25 December 2020.

This year’s Christmas festivities might be a little bit different for everybody with the pandemic changing the course of our usual holidays. Where Christmas is usually celebrated with family and friends, not everyone gets to be with their loved ones this year. With that said, it shouldn’t be less festive than usual, which is where Queen’s Tandoor Bali comes in as they invite you to indulge in their special Christmas dinner menu.

The prominent Indian restaurant and its team extend their warmest welcome to those in Bali for Christmas this year with the ultimate authentic Indian culinary experience. They have put together a wonderful 5- and 7-course set menu for Christmas dinner with vegetarian options available as well.

The Christmas Set Menu consists of Pani Puri with mushroom cheddar kulcha and Palak Patta Chaat with samosa à la Chilkit for the Amuse-bouche (Wine Pairing: Queen’s Kir); Foie Gras Dosa with potato chaat and tamarillo jam (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay); Tandoor Trio* with prawn, chicken and vegetables (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay Reserve); Neeta’s Mango Shot as the Palate Cleanser; Mahi-Mahi Malabari with pineapple basmati (Wine Pairing: Babich Pinot Gris); Lamb Shank à la Raan* with sautéed vegetables and roomali roti (Wine Pairing: Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Cab-Sav); Paneer with mango three ways (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Reserve Cab-Sav); and Sweet Ô Sweet with Thendal Sour Cocktail.

The Vegetarian Set Menu consists of Pani Puri with mushroom cheddar kulcha & Palak Patta Chaat with samosa à la Chilkit for the Amuse-bouche (Wine Pairing: Queen’s Kir); Mix Veges Flan Dosa with potato chaat and tamarillo jam (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay); Tandoor Trio* with impossible prawn, oops I’m not chicken and vegetables (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Chardonnay Reserve); Neeta’s Mango Shot as the Palate Cleanser; Wanna Be Mahi-Mahi Malabari with pineapple basmati (Wine Pairing: Babich Pinot Gris); Faux Lamb Shank à la Raan* with vegan meat, sautéed vegetables and roomali roti (Wine Pairing: Wolf Blass Eaglehawk Cab-Sav); Paneer with mango three ways (Wine Pairing: Two Islands Reserve Cab-Sav); and Sweet Ô Sweet with Thendal Sour Cocktail.

(*) Only served with the 7-course set

The 5-course set menu is priced at IDR 400,000nett per person with wine pairing available for an additional IDR 360,000nett. The 7-course set menu is priced at IDR 720,000nett per person with wine pairing available for an additional IDR 480,000nett.

The first 5 bookings can enjoy 10% OFF so book your tables now! For more information or reservations, please contact +62 816 942 942 (WhatsApp) or email [email protected]

Queen’s Tandoor Bali

Jl. Raya Seminyak no. 1/73, Seminyak

+62 361 732 770 / +62 816 942 942 (WhatsApp)

[email protected]

bali.queenstandoor.com