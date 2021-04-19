PULAU PLASTIK : A Pivotal Documentary on Plastic Pollution in Indonesia

On Earth Day, 22 April 2021, a pivotal documentary film will be premiered that is set to create significant change in the mindset of everyday Indonesians and wider audiences. PULAU PLASTIK, or ‘Plastic Island’, is an in-depth exploration on the extent to which plastic pollution now grips Indonesia, shown through the eyes of three individuals fighting this environmental crisis.

The PULAU PLASTIK film is adapted from a series that shares the same title and tells the stories of Gede Robi, Balinese vocalist of grunge-band Navicula; Tiza Mafira, a young lawyer from Jakarta; and Prigi Arisandi, a biologist and river guard from East Java. Through their unique perspectives, the film sets to expose just how widespread and pervasive plastic pollution is in the world’s largest archipelago, showing how plastics have already entered our food chain and are already impacting our health.

The initiative started in Bali, where the collaborating producers saw how local culture and local wisdom were important parts of the solution to prevent the ever-increasing problem of single-use plastic pollution.

Watch the trailer here:

“During the process of documenting the journey of the three activists in the film, we were deeply inspired by their passion and dedication to this issue.” Lakota Moira, Producer of PULAU PLASTIK shared. “We hope that the release of PULAU PLASTIK this Earth Day will amplify their voices and inspire more people to be part of the change.”

Brought to the screen though a passionate collaboration between Visinema Pictures, Kopernik, Akarumput, and Watchdoc, PULAU PLASTIK goes beyond the ordinary documentary. “It is also a combination of science, street activism, art, and an investigation in videography.” Shares Dandhy Laksono, Director of the movie alongside Rahung Nasution.

Importantly, the film also explores what can be done to address this environmental crisis. “We hope to inspire and encourage everyone to take real action and reduce the reliance on, and problems caused by single-use plastics,” said Ewa Wojkowska, Chief Operating Officer of Kopernik and Executive Producer of the film.

Why is this documentary film so pivotal?

Documentaries on plastic pollution have been made, and countless news broadcasts, social media outcry and grassroots movements have brought this issue to the forefront. However, a full-length documentary film based in Indonesia and in Bahasa Indonesia (Indonesian language) sets an important distinction between anything that has ever been done before.

Through a personal narrative of the three individuals, PULAU PLASTIK has the potential to truly penetrate the hearts of everyday Indonesians. With this issue being so close to home – or rather is at home – concerns are likely to have a more immediate effect on its audience, finally realising the urgency of the plastic pollution crisis. As an Indonesian language film (with English subtitles), it will create a deeper understanding among local audiences, too.

The film will also be shown in cinemas, bringing this issue to a more mainstream audience. This helps break through the barrier of the ‘echo chamber’ that many environmental messages find themselves in.

By exposing the level of plastic pollution in the country, as well as showcasing alternatives and opportunities, the film hopes to inspire big positive change to help protect not only Indonesia, but the whole planet, from plastic crisis.

Where to watch PULAU PLASTIK





22 – 25 April

BALI: You can watch PULAU PLASTIK in the 21 Cineplex at both Level 21 and Trans Studio Mall in Bali. They will be playing here from 22-25 April 2021; with a potential extension with increased demand. Tickets can be bought directly at 21cineplex.com .

26 April – 1 May 2021

YOGYAKARTA, SURABAYA, PALEMBANG, MAKASSAR. Playing at 21 Cineplex and at Cinépolis, CGV, and Movimax when available in these cities.

29 April – 8 May 2021

JAKARTA, BOGOR, TANGERANG, BEKASI, BANDUNG. Playing at 21 Cineplex and at Cinépolis, CGV, and Movimax when available in these cities.

Keep an eye on their website and social media to find out more:

Instagram: @pulauplastik

Website: pulauplastik.org