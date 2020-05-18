Promoting Tourism in Bali, Is There a Right Way? | Episode 5 NOW! Bali Podcast | Written By, Edward Speirs |

More tourists is always good, right? Not always. What if they don’t care about the local culture, or have no curiosity for the history? Then numbers don’t mean anything. So, how can we promote Bali to attract people who DO care?

In this episode we explore what promoting Bali ‘the right way’ might look like, at least in NOW! Bali’s perspective — a way that encourages an appreciation for the heritage of the island, by all parties. See if you agree.

