Promo Terbaik di Bali: Flash Sale Voucher Makan!

Setiap minggu, NOW! Bali akan membagikan penawaran eksklusif di Pulau Dewata, termasuk stay di hotel atau resort, voucher makan dan aktivitas untuk keluarga – semua dengan harga terbaik!

Ini Minggu Pertama: 24 Agustus – 30 Agustus 2020. Minggu ini kita menawarkan voucher makan, mulai dari brunch di Sanur dan Nusa Dua, hingga cocktail hour di Canggu!

Voucher tersebut ini tersedia untuk waktu terbatas dan dengan jumlah terbatas – jadi pastikan Anda memanfaatkan penawaran luar biasa selama masih ada!

Jangan lewatkan Promo setiap minggu:

Diskon 35% untuk Sunday Brunch di Hyatt Regency Bali

Nikmati Sanur dalam hari minggu dengan The Brunch di Pizzaria, Hyatt Regency Bali dengan diskon 35%. IDR 350.000 nett / dewasa (sebelumnya IDR 450.000 ++), termasuk makanan, minuman non-alkohol dan akses ke kolam renang dan pantai.

Reservations:DPSBL-F&[email protected] | +62 361 281234

Terms and Conditions

► Four (4) vouchers maximum per purchase

► Advance reservation required

► Applicable for food and non alcoholic drinks package

► Valid from 6 September to 20 December 2020

► The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash and non extendable

Diskon Hingga 30% di Boy’N’Cow

Boy’N’Cow bukanlah rumah steak biasa. ‘Butik daging’ ini berada di ujung jalan makan, Seminyak, dan berfokus pada dry-age steak yang premium!

Beli voucher untuk makan di Boy’N’Cow dan hemat hingga 30%!

Bayar Rp 700.000 dan dapatkan voucher Rp1.000.000 (penghematan 30%)

Bayar Rp 500.000 dan dapatkan voucher Rp 750.000 (penghematan 25%)

Reservations: [email protected] | 081237941047

Terms and Conditions

► Guests are only able to use maximum 2 vouchers per person, per visit.

► Cash voucher credit required to be used per visit and cannot be split for future visits.

► Cash Voucher is non-refundable.

► Cash vouchers are not combinable with any other promotion.

►The voucher cannot be used during Festive Promotions and special events.

► Advance reservation is required.

► Please present your cash voucher number at the time of booking.

►Guests are requested to present the original voucher at the Reservation Desk during visit.

Diskon 20% untuk ‘Brunch Infinito’ di Prego, Westin Resort Nusa Dua

Nikmati diskon 20% untuk brunch ‘family-style’ ini di Nusa Dua. Harga biasa IDR 586.000nett / orang, tapi dengan penawaran diskon 20% ini memberi Anda menikmati brunch dengan harga IDR 469.480 nett / orang! Anak-anak Makan Gratis (di bawah 6 tahun).

Reservations: [email protected] | 0361771906

Terms and Conditions:

► 4 vouchers maximum per person

► This voucher is valid for redemption by 20 December 2020 and cannot be extended in any case.

► This voucher is valid for Prego Brunch Infinito only.

► Kindly present e-voucher or printout upon arrival.

► This voucher is one-time use only and non-transferable.

► This voucher is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

► This voucher cannot be used with any other discounts or third party promotions.

► This voucher cannot be used during public holidays.

► This voucher cannot be copied or altered. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is not responsible for any voucher loss or damage.

Diskon 15% di Ji Restaurant & Rooftop Terrace

Nikmati diskon 15% dengan membeli Voucher Tambah Nilai: Bayar Rp 425.000 dan dapatkan voucher Rp 500.000 untuk dibelanjakan di Ji Restaurant, Canggu.

Cicipi koktail saat Anda menyaksikan matahari terbenam di Canggu di Ji Restaurant, salah satu restoran perpaduan Jepang kontemporer terbaik di Bali.

Reservations: [email protected] | +6281239652695

Terms and Conditions:

► Use by 23 December 2020

► Cannot be exchanged into cash

► Cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions

► Black out dates applied on special occasions / events