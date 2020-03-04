Plant-Powered : Plant-Based Dining You’ll Love

Food fads have come and crumbled in Bali, but the island’s wellness-centric and ethos-focused gourmands have led to the growing popularity of plant-based dining. Here we uncover some of Bali’s best vegan venues, who showcase true culinary creativity in the field.

Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food, as Greek physician Hippocrates once said. It’s true that a plant-powered lifestyle supports natural healing for our bodies, from allergies to mental disorders – it even nurtures a healthier planet. Here in Bali, this positive trend not only invigorated a clean-eating craze but has also birthed an island-wide culinary revolution.

MOKSA UBUD

Eating is the most fundamental freedom a human being possesses — at least according to the masterminds behind Moksa Ubud. The way they approach food here is holistic, relying on the goodness and value it brings to your entire system inside and out. Moksa Ubud swears by food that is rich in essential nutrients: vitamins, minerals, water, protein, carbohydrate, fats from organic and natural sources to nourish a healthy, balanced diet no matter the diet preference.

From cheese, kimchi, to desserts, the menu is wholly made in-house and sourced directly from their on-site permaculture garden to kitchen, table, then back to the earth as compost. The menu boasts a mixture of local and international favourites (both raw and heated), complete with a range of healthy elixirs freshly made daily. Moksa samplers let you try 5 different dishes from pizza to gado-gado (a favourite Indonesian salad with peanut sauce), or opt for a best-seller, their own twist of a “sushi” bowl. Moksa’s soups, such as the asam laksa or lemongrass coconut curry, also have welcomed regulars back for more. Keep your eyes peeled for new yet familiar bites, like the chef’s special filet mignon.





Moksa proves that a refined dining experience can be casual. The restaurant’s far-flung location fosters a serene milieu making any visitor feel at ease. The garden, other than blessing diners with a marvellous view, produces cassava, beetroot, daikon, leafy salads, avocado, passion fruit, and rare to find herbs like curry leaves. They host a farmer’s market every Tuesday and Saturday if one seeks to take home fresh, locally-grown produce! If you have more time on your hands, join Moksa’s 10-day certification cooking class where you will get an in-depth understanding of plant-based cuisine and permaculture. You’ll leave with the knowledge to design your own plant-based menu, balance your diet, and properly store your live foods.

Jalan Puskesmas, Sayan, Ubud

+62 813 3977 4787

moksaubud.com

KYND COMMUNITY

Colourful refreshments and a striking wall may have bolstered KYND COMMUNITY’s reputation among the social media posse, but their wide range of piquant vegan fares makes them one of the island’s best vegan dining destinations. Not only do they treasure tasteful aesthetics, KYND promotes a plant-based lifestyle that can be enjoyed by anyone and everyone. Vegetables are never boring here, even for diners still in their salad days. Don’t let the plant-based tag fool you however, KYND’s menu is balanced with both naughty and nice options. From açai bowls to house-made waffles, smashed avo’ to hash brown and loaded fries — all tummies will be satisfied here regardless of the dietary restriction. The lively Seminyak restaurant also serves dinner from 6 PM with a menu inspired by global favourites, alongside a variety of cocktails and wine. Expect buffalo cauliflower wings, salt & pepper ‘squid’, Thai ‘chicken’ skewers for starters; tacos, curries, and burgers to take main stage; and a creme brûlée or chocolate mousse to wrap up the evening — or treat yourself to the rich, pick-me-up Impresso Espresso cocktail.





Jalan Petitenget No.12, Seminyak

+62 859 3112 0209

kyndcommunity.com

TANAMAN

Snuggled cave-like on the ground of the new Potato Head Studios, Tanaman offers a plant-based take on Indonesian comfort food served exclusively for dinner. Culinary inspiration for the dishes came from the archipelago’s native plants – hence, ‘tanaman’ – with unconventional ingredients like banana blossom, candlenuts, and suji creatively used in their all-vegan rendition of Indonesian delicacies.

Rendang Nangka

The kitchen presents nationwide favourites such as the likes of batagor, stuffed with local field mushrooms in lieu of the usual mackerel; lumpia basah or fresh spring rolls, replacing the traditional processed sausage with wood ear mushroom, spiced coconut, and seasonal vegetables; and sate featuring oyster mushrooms or tempe. Tanaman’s hero dish is the rendang nangka, a slow braised jackfruit curry that spends 16 hours simmering in hand-pressed coconut milk. Earthy and complex, the jackfruit is similar in consistency to pulled beef, and as flavourful as the spicy sensation from West Sumatra. But it’s not just the edibles that pay heed to health and environment. Many of Tanaman’s table accessories, including the speckled napkin rings, coasters, and menu boards, are fashioned from recycled plastics; the candles, made from up-cycled vegetable oil and recycled glass.

Desa Potato Head, Jalan Petitenget No.51B, Seminyak

+62 361 473 7979

potatohead.co

SAKTI DINING ROOM

Resting amidst a lotus pond by the sacred Ayung River, Fivelements’ award-winning Sakti Dining Room celebrates life and vitality through epicurean plant-based cuisine, embraced in a fine dining setting. The goal is to let mother nature’s gifts shine through appetising flavours, textures, and vibrant colours— all achieved purely and naturally for your nourishment. The eco-luxurious restaurant serves a menu designed to inspire one’s gastronomical journey from optimal plant-powered nutrition. The team works closely with farmers on the island, striving to achieve a zero kilometre footprint, giving life to the finest local organic ingredients at the height of the season.

Sakti Dining Room delivers innovative living food to your table, as well as a combination of heated dishes. Try the Signature Chef’s Specialty Tasting Menus for lunch or dinner (3, 5, or 7-course meals) or choose from an array of a la carte delights from the likes of kale avocado tartare, barley risotto, shiitake burger, coconut panacotta, and more. Or rejuvenate at Fivelements Sakti Elixir Bar and savour in organic harvested teas and tisanes, and refreshing smoothies. The Dining Room’s beguiling open structure is architecturally iconic. Made of giant timber bamboo, the building was designed to resemble the shape of Bali’s symbol for food, the banana leaf.

Fivelements, Puri Ahimsa Banjar Baturning, Mambal, Abiansemal

+62 821 4658 7975

fivelements.org

ALCHEMY BALI

Holding the title of Bali’s first ever raw vegan restaurant, Alchemy Bali opened doors in 2011 by a group of live food enthusiasts as a ‘place for transformation’. Over the years, Alchemy’s conscious menu have sought to promote well-being for all island residents and visitors; and has been a go-to spot for traditional raw food dining in Bali. In 2019, they pioneered serving medicinal broths as part of their menu.

The food selection varies from ‘create your own’ smoothie bowl and salad bowl for breakfast, to main dishes ranging from pasta, sandwiches, to medicinal miso. Alchemy Bali also gained popularity for their mouthwatering raw chocolate truffles (coconut milk chocolate, salted caramel, almond butter cup, rum raisin, and more), as well as raw desserts from cheese to carrot cake.

Jalan Penestanan Kelod No. 75, Sayan, Ubud

+62 813 3945 7432

alchemybali.com

SAYURI HEALING FOOD

What may seem like another vegan eatery to add to Ubud’s lineup, Sayuri Healing Food is essentially a haven for avid raw food dieters and sprouting vegan chefs. The cafe gained the attention of ‘creative peacemakers’ who help nurture a down-to-earth ambiance, where life is plain-sailing even for the most hardworking. The food and drinks offered here are 100% plant-based vegan, mostly raw-living & gluten-free, ethically and organically sourced whenever possible.

Keep an eye out for their daily specials; Friday is Malaysian jackfruit rendang day, Saturday for nigiri sushi, and reserve your Sunday for the best-seller Mexican lasagna. The menu boasts a plethora of plant-based options, sprinkled with the owner’s Japanese influences. Try the teriyaki tempeh burger or Ocean Love soup packed with nutrients from spirulina, miso, wakame seaweed, but also Western fares such as the popular Gravlax Norwegian-style open sandwich. The raw, vegan, gluten, and soy-free desserts, like the double chocolate pie and triple berry cheesecake, are also a must-try. The philosophy here is to remind diners that ‘we are what we eat’, which also evokes us to re-align ourselves with nature.

Sayuri Healing Food is sought-after for their chef trainings and cooking classes too, aimed to expand creativity in raw cuisine and remind ourselves that ‘we are a fountain of potential.’ From trainings for raw chocolatier, fermentation classes, to vegan cheese making, you’ll learn the teachings of owner Sayuri Tanaka from her journey as a macrobiotic chef.





Jalan Sukma Kesuma No.2, Peliatan, Ubud

+62 822 4048 5154

sayurihealingfood.com

Manggis in Canggu

Manggis in Canggu began as a humble family venture, turned into reality after returning from a shared journey in Australia and Europe. Combining flavours of the east and west, the restaurant delivers a new twist to Canggu’s brunch crowd. The menu offers plant-based food (with vegetarian options) and drinks that are wealthy in nutrients and flavours to kick off the early hours of Canggu’s daily hustle in repose. Embracing its family-oriented values, from recipe to interior, Manggis was built as a collective project conceived by friends and family. Its green oasis cultivates a family-friendly atmosphere, perfect to take your little ones or furry friends for a wholesome breakfast or lunch. Whether you start your day with the vegan croissant or tofu hollandaise, the menu offers yummy plant-based alternatives for any occasion. Wasabi croquettes, pakora stacks, jackfruit sliders, and Indonesian satay are just a few to name.

Jalan Pemelisan Agung No.7, Tibubeneng

+62 811 3880 885

manggisincanggu.com