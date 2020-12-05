‘Pink Gin’ : A Tropical Fundraising Pool Party at Cascades Bali

Spirits in Bali have been lifted at the start of December, and now more spirits will be raised as Cascades Restaurant in Ubud brings us their ‘Pink Gin Pool Party’, an afternoon of canapés and cocktails to raise funds for the environmental movement Plastic Exchange.

Cascades Restaurant, which re-opened earlier this year, is the stunning valley-view restaurant of Viceroy Bali in Ubud. Under its remarkable 10-metre high Balinese thatched roof, this restaurant presents a casual bar and dining area, completely al-fresco to welcome the verdant vistas and cool Ubud breeze. Beside it sits the majestic infinity pool of Viceroy Bali, where many have daydreamed and sunbathed under the towering palm trees.

On Saturday, 19 December 2020, this stylish dining destination will host a tropical pool party to raise money for Plastic Exchange.

This environmental initiative – which NOW! Bali has featured here – is a grass-roots movement born in Ubud and out of the pandemic, where the local community are invited to barter collected plastic waste in exchange for food, thus tackling both social and ecological impacts simultaneously. What started as single collection point has grown into a movement spanning more than 44 villages – with the funds raised from this event, it will grow even further.

The Cascades Pink Gin Pool Party is an afternoon of fun and charity. The drink of the day is Gordon’s Pink Gin, whose unique flavours will be used for the delectable cocktails of the party. Entertainment includes performances by DJ Hannah (Finns Beach Club) and DJ Defacto setting the scene. Auctions and prizes will also be taking place on the day.









So, you’re invited from 2pm – 8pm to take a dip in this stunning infinity pool, as beats play through the day, with delightful cocktails to sip on and delicious canapés at your beck and call — all for a good cause: to raise money for Plastic Exchange.

Ticket Prices : IDR 820.000 nett. Inclusive of canapes and cocktails all afternoon.All pool party ticket proceeds will go to Plastic Exchange.

For further indulgences, you can enjoy a 4-course dinner at Cascades for IDR 680.000nett or stay overnight at the illustrious Viceroy Bali Pool Villa for IDR 5.500.000nett.



2pm – 8pm | Saturday, 19 December 2020

Limited capacity, abiding to health and safety protocols.

Book Online

Cascades, at Viceroy Bali, Ubud

+62 361 972 111

[email protected]

cascadesbali.com

