Peppers Seminyak Day Pass : Access into a Luxurious Poolside and all its Perks

Spend a leisurely day full of relaxation at Peppers Seminyak Bali, where they are now offering the Peppers Seminyak Day Pass. Indulge in long sunny days under the sun, set in a tranquil pool oasis at this luxurious resort.

It seems like the rainy season in Bali has passed and the weather is hotter than ever, which is why the Peppers Seminyak Day Pass is just the thing for those seeking for summer relaxation. Enjoy the ultimate daycation under the sun, lounging all day and getting than perfect sun-kissed skin at this haven of luxury and design.

Open from 10am – 6pm, take advantage of the Peppers Seminyak Day Pass, priced at IDR 250,000++/adult and IDR 125,000++/child (4-10 years old), inclusive of access to the main pool, towel, shower room, gym and complimentary Wi-Fi. Enjoy a 10% discount on Spa services and F&B (a la carte menu) purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Free for children below 4 years old.

About Peppers Seminyak

A renowned Villa Resort imbued in opulence and leisure, Peppers Seminyak is enclosed within verdant, tropical gardens and calm lotus ponds that boast ultimate comfort from the moment you arrive. Peppers Seminyak enjoys an expansive 35-metre rock pool, cutting-edge gym facility, revitalising spa and an elegant dining destination.

Sit back and relax on the loungers and soak up the sun as it shines through the blooming frangipani trees. Cool off with a dip in the pool’s turquoise waters as you drift away in the peaceful ambience and sultry charm of your surroundings.

Pamper yourself with a rejuvenating experience at Spa at Peppers Seminyak, where they offer an array of treatments focusing on healing, balance and beauty. The programmes offered include cleansing and balancing, spa treatments, yoga, breathing and meditation, cooking classes and healthy lifestyle workshop.

For a tantalising dining experience, guests can head to The Laneway Restaurant, a casually chic venue featuring an eclectic selection of authentic dishes from around the globe, which fuses traditional recipes with modern flavours.



For more information or reservations please call +62 361 730 333 or email [email protected]

Peppers Seminyak Bali

Jalan Pura Telaga Waja, Petitenget, Seminyak

+62 361 730 333

[email protected]

[email protected]

peppersseminyak.com