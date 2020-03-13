Paulina Katarina Reveals Latest Collection ‘Rosa’

Homegrown on the island, PAULINA KATARINA is one of the most sought after fashion labels made in Bali. Focusing on women’s wear, the sophisticated clothing comes through a collaboration between sisters Surya Paulina and Ratna Katarina; whose bold, playful and feminine personalities shine through their own designs

The latest collection to come out of PAULINA KATARINA is “ROSA”, inspired by women who are strong, cool and determined. The collection is for the women who like to play by their own rules – and maybe even break a few of them. Aesthetically, this comes out as playful, where feminine cuts meet understated sexiness. This season PAULINA KATARINA introduces a new colour palette of gold and burgundy in a variety of textures from silky satin to lace fabrics. Featuring a splash of burnt orange in between neutral tones of white and beige. The collection presents a selection of cocktail and evening attire ranging from tops, bottoms, jumpsuits, dresses and outerwear. If you’re after something that commands attention, it’s ROSA.

Find this newest collection, as well as PAULINA KATARINA’s other collections in one of their give stand-alone boutiques in Seminyak, Ubud and Canggu. Also available in Jakarta, Singapore and online.

paulinakatarina.com