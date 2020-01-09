Out at Sea : Sundara’s All-New Sunset Cruise

If lounging and dining on the Jimbaran Bay beachfront wasn’t enough of a pull for you to visit Sundara Bali, then perhaps their new cruise will be.

Taking the sunset experience to a new level, popular Jimbaran beach club Sundara Bali invites you to hit the high seas on their personalised ‘jukung’ boat. Starting at 5.30pm, the cruise takes you to the area’s most stunning coastal destinations, including Honeymoon Beach, a favourite spot for pre-wedding photographs; Tegal Wangi Beach, where waves, cliffs and verdant hillsides present a visual feast; passing iconic hotspots like Rock Bar Bali; before you stop on the open water and simply take in the spectacular moment when the sun falls below the horizon in a dazzling display of orange and red. You’ll then be taken back by around 7pm. The Sunset Cruise offers a number of drink options throughout the journey, be it soft drinks, mocktails, bottled Sundara cocktails or for those looking to indulge a little further, a bottle of Champagne. Perfect for a romantic escape with someone special.

The Sundara boat is also available for Day Trips, taking you to further flung sites like famous surf spot Suluban Beach, the Kedonganan Fish Market and also the airport runway where you can watch as planes take off. The Day Trip can also include a Tiffin Box lunch as well as fishing equipment upon request. Bookings for the Sundara boat are required one day in advance.

Sundara Bali

Jalan Bukit Permai, Jimbaran Bay

+62 361 708333

www.sundarabali.com