In these uncertain times, braving crowded aisles of the supermarket may feel perilous. Though trips to the grocery store are still given the green light, taking advantage of online groceries in Bali will save you time and worry. Here are the best ways to get groceries, from fresh food to pantry snacks, delivered safely to your door.

With such a high demand now for online groceries in Bali , we are sharing several companies that offer the service so that you have options to choose from in case one is over-demand at your time of need.



Bali Direct

Your online shopping experience with Bali Direct is hassle-free from start to finish. As any online shopping goes, Bali Direct offers simple steps to do your online groceries in Bali. The website is straightforward and effortless to navigate; where customers can simply browse, click, and add items to cart. You can even add products as favourites, repeat orders, and set up a deposit account to save the trouble of making regular payments.

Being one of the original online grocery delivery in Bali , Bali Direct’s extensive catalogue ranges from fresh produce, meat and poultry, drinks, home and beauty, to pet care. Whether it’s smoked pastrami or an organic body scrub, you’re guaranteed to find your daily essentials from a swift search of their list. Exclusively putting a spotlight on locally and sustainably sourced products, the Bali Direct team ensures each item contributes a positive impact on local producers, the environment, and you as their customer.

How to order

All orders are made online via the Bali Direct website. They deliver from Monday to Saturday and offers Same Day Delivery service for orders received before 8AM to be delivered before 5PM; orders after 8AM will be delivered the next day.



Due to high demands, you may be notified when to place your order if the daily limit has exceeded. If you prefer a non-contact delivery, make a note in your order and the team will leave your basket of goods on your doorstep. Bali Direct also delivers to Jakarta, excluding fresh products. Available to all areas of Bali. (balidirectstore.com)

Bali Catering Company

Fully equipped to cater for intimate gatherings and large-scale events, Bali Catering Company has opened its kitchen to those who wish to stay and dine at home. The catering team’s Gourmet Shop offers a variety of local, western, and international cuisines to be freshly made and delivered to your door.

They expand their Bali grocery delivery service with a selection of ready-to-eat dishes to choose from, excite your at-home dinner menu with a slow-cooked lamb shoulder or a roasted half-chicken; satiate your oriental palates with Kung Pao Chicken, or opt for the classic beef lasagna, rendang, and other favourites. Their takeaway menu also offers the likes of fresh bread, cold cuts, pasta, savoury bites such as pizza and sandwiches, soups, and sweet treats from their bakery to help tick off your online grocery list. View the full takeaway menu here.



How to order

Call or message the nearest outlet to you:

Gourmet Shop Petitenget +62 878 6096 1088 |

Gourmet Cafe Petitenget +62 877 0305 4619 |

https://cafe.balicateringcompany.com/petitenget/menu

Gourmet Cafe Dewi Sri +62 859 4094 8433 | https://cafe.balicateringcompany.com/dewisri/menu

The Crepe Shop Berawa +62 878 6017 7774 | https://cafe.balicateringcompany.com/crepes/menu

Order via the GO-JEK app. Search ‘Gourmet Cafe’ and choose the outlet nearest to you. Menu may differ from website. (events.balicateringcompany.com)



Alive Whole Foods

Perched on a breezy road leading up to Echo Beach, Alive Whole Foods is Canggu’s local organic grocery store that swears by clean, healthy, natural foods to nourish the body.

The store offers a broad range of organic produce, bulk whole foods, eco household items, natural personal care, alongside other home essentials to fulfil your online grocery list. The items sold here, excluding non-perishables, are naked and unpacked to avoid mass production and waste production where possible. The perfect choice if you are looking to lower your carbon footprint.

The fruit and vegetables are freshly in-season, spray and GMO free, sourced from Bali’s top organic farmers. It’s also one of the few places in Bali where you can get your hands on organic, non-GMO tempeh. In addition to vegetarian and plant-based options, the store stocks organic local Balinese meats and fish, as well as imported red meats from Australia. From homemade artisan breads, ready made healthy meals, to vegan snacks, the team has carefully curated items that are free from nasties from farm to the minute they arrive to your doorstep.



Due to its location and growing team, Alive Whole Foods offers online grocery services to homes in Canggu and surrounding areas. If you are located elsewhere in Bali, the team may arrange with you a delivery via GO-SEND. (alivefoodstore.com)

Bali Food Passion

For a fine fix of imported goods, Bali Food Passion has a vast range of internationally loved brands to pack your pantry. Canned goods, jarred sauces, spices, rice, noodles, condiments, snacks — the list goes on.

If you’re looking to stock up on the couscous, cereals, cookies, Bali Food Passion offers a cornucopia of long shelf-life products to keep everyone happy indoors during these times. This online groceries in Bali focus on fast and direct online food supply for personal, family, corporate, and commercial services, focusing on dry goods.

You’ll be ready to cross out non-perishable essentials and complete your online groceries in Bali with the simple steps below.

View the online catalogue here and place an order via the website, phone (+62811-807341 or +62811-3975077), or email ([email protected]). Order before 12pm to get Same Day Delivery or between 2pm to 7pm for Next Day Delivery. (balifoodpassion.com)

