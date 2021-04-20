Onitsuka Tiger Opens in Bali’s Beachwalk Shopping Centre

Both iconic and historic, Japanese fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger opens in Bali inside the newest wing of Beachwalk Shopping Centre. Presenting a unique in-store shopping experience, the boutique blends the brands own style with Bali’s vacation vibe.

The Iconic Onitsuka Tiger Brand

For those who don’t know Onitsuka Tiger, the brand originated 70 years ago in Japan, founded by Kihachiro Onitsuka. It was originally a sports shoes brand, and in its early beginnings had partnerships with Nike (then Blue Ribbon Sports). In the late 70’s the brand became the globally-recognised sports brand ASICS. However, the Onitsuka Tiger label was revived in 2002, becoming the casual sneaker fashion branch of the ASICS company, providing a more lifestyle and fashion-focus.

The brand’s relaunch was popularised through the 2003 cult classic film, Kill Bill, by Quentin Tarantino, in which Uma Thurman dons yellow Onituska Tiger sneakers with black stripes, matching her now iconic yellow jumpsuit. Now, the brand has become famous, both its classic stripes sneakers that evoke a timeless vintage aesthetic, and also the brand’s newer contemporary styles of clothing, sneakers and more that blends its Japanese heritage with today’s tastes and trends. Onitsuka Tiger’s commitment to craftsmanship and quality mean that the brand is seen today as a highly-desired, up-scale fashion item.

Onitsuka Tiger in Bali

The brand new store is found inside the Beachwalk Shopping Center along Kuta Beach, and is a standalone 252 square-metre boutique. This particular Onitsuka Tiger store in Bali has its own feel and look; the interior is designed with additional colour accents to give it a more island atmosphere, and utilised elements like carpets, mirrors and tiger motifs to really showcase the brand’s identity as well.

The store opened 23 March 2021 and currently carries the complete Spring Summer 2021 collection, designed by Creative Director Andrea Pompilio. In this latest collection, each piece expresses the seasonal concepts of ‘The Onituska Tiger Attitude’.





In the Onitsuka Tiger Bali store, you’ll find all of the iconic sneakers and footwear that the brand is famous for, from the Mexico 66 to the D-Trainer Mx. However you’ll also find a collection of Men and Women’s clothing inside this designer boutique.

The store’s opening hours following that of Beachwalk:

Business hours: 11am to 8pm (weekdays), 12pm to 9pm (weekends).

The ACROMOUNT™

Further to the opening of the store, the brand has announced a new collection that combines fashion with sports, heritage with innovation. These brand new models are available at the new Beachwalk Bali store.

The design inspiration for this series, ACROMOUNT™, supervised by the brand’s creative director, Andrea Pompilio, came from archival models developed in the 1970s. The low-cut ACROMOUNT™ model, featuring a combination of fabric and leather with a vintage feel, and the middle-cut ACROMOUNT™ MT model, with its beautiful contemporary form, will be released.

The DENTIGRE STRAP, strapped sandal model, is newly launched. The DENTIGRE series came out for the first time in the AW20 collection. This hybrid model combines a lightweight look with a rugged yet comfortable sole. In addition, the Onitsuka Tiger logo is applied to the strap parts as an accent. The hook-and-loop fastener design makes it easy not only to put on and take off but also to adjust the fitting, which provides functionality.

Onitsuka Tiger Bali Instagram FIlters

To be launched in conjunction with the Onitsuka Tiger Beachwalk store opening, an exclusive filter has been created so fans can download it and be part of the Spring Summer 2021 Brand Campaign. Furthermore, another filter with a 360-degree view of the Onitsuka Tiger Bali store allows fans that are unable to visit to virtually view the new boutique.

Onitusuka Tiger Beachwalk Bali

Beachwalk Shopping Centre, Floor 1, Unit C3

Jalan Pantai Kuta, Bali

IG: OnitsukaTigerIndonesia

onitsukatiger.com