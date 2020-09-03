One Day of Ayurveda: A Revitalising Program by Sukhavati Ayurvedic Retreat

With Bali’s glowing reputation as a centre of wellness, the health and well-being services offered at Sukhavati Ayurvedic Retreat & Spa add to the island’s already rich variety of healing opportunities. The retreat now offers a full-day experience, complete with Ayurvedic treatments, lunch and full enjoyment of their facilities.

Nestled in a secluded area of Mengwi, Sukhavati is a wellness retreat that practices the ancient Ayurvedic healing techniques. With a group of vastly-experienced healers, motivators, natural therapists, Yoga instructors, meditation teachers and more, the experiences offered here aim to eliminate stress and disturbances to create physical, mental and emotional balance. For many, the treatments have been life-changing.

Cultivating a peaceful environment is equally important; the Sukhavati grounds are spread across gardens in bloom, an open space that allows nature’s own calming properties to work. Their spa hangs over a riverbank, where the running waters gush in the background of every treatment. The whole estate is home to a yoga and meditation pavilion; Ayurveda Centre, Doctor’s Office & Pharmacy; a River Deck, overlooking the adjacent jungle; swimming pools and also eight bespoke villas.





Full-Day Taste of Ayurveda

For those in need of just one day to fully recharge and revitalise, Sukhvati’s ‘One Day Taste of Ayurveda’ Program gives you a teaser of the healing wonders Ayurvedic techniques can provide.

Everyone’s health and wellness needs are different, which is why Sukhvati provides you with a one-on-one Ayurvedic health consultation with their doctor, who will discuss your Ayurvedic mind-body type (called Dosha) and provide qualified suggestions on particular foods, lifestyle routines and remedies that are specific for you and your individual health needs.

The treatments you will enjoy include a complete body massage at their river spa utilising the soothing warm oil of Shirodara to melt away any stresses and anxiety, helping you enter a state of deep relaxation. You will also be treated with a foot massage as well as a delicate facial that incorporate both Ayurvedic and Balinese ingredients from natural sources.





In your relaxed, blissful state, you will be treated with lunch of sattvic Ayurvedic cuisine. Prepared on site, indulge in a health-focused meal packed essential nutrients, nourishment for the body as well as the mind.

Afterwards, Sukhvati invites you to simply settle and luxuriate within their grounds, enjoying their deluxe pool as well the manicured gardens to allow your day of relaxation to properly sink in.

Your one-day Ayurveda sampler is simply a teaser of the journeys this wellness retreat has to offer, which include everything from weight loss, to stress management and even detox programs.

Fid out more here: One Day Taste of Ayurveda

Sukhavati Ayurvedic Retreat & Spa

Banjar Bebengan Tangeb Abianbase, Mengwi

+62 3619006128| [email protected]

sukhavatibali.com



