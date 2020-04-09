On the Ground: Covid-19 in Bali Discussion with Kopernik

Kopernik is a research and development lab for social and environmental issues; they have 10 years of experience in dealing with disaster response. Director of Kopernik in Bali, Arvin Dwiarrahman, is interviewed by Halim Ardie in this insightful broadcast.

Halim Ardie is from Club Conscious, an intelligent discussion and music selections podcast. Last week, at Genesis Creative Centre, they held a live broadcast of their discussion as Arvin and his team have been on the ground in Bali, dealing with local communities, healthcare centres and the government in response to Covid-19.

The discussion shares the current situation in Bali, insight into what the government is doing and also the very important work Kopernik is doing to help all stakeholders. Talk begins at 20-minutes in:



To support Kopernik’s efforts, visit their donation page here:

https://kopernik.info/en/donate/covid19-bali-emergency-response



For important emergency numbers, contacts, essentials please head to our COVID-19 Essential Numbers article.