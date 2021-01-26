Ocaso: New Latin-inspired Rooftop Bar & Restaurant in Pecatu

The cliffs of Pecatu have an exciting new addition to their dining scene with the grand opening of Ocaso Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, coming this February.

Comfortably perched on a three-storey establishment, Ocaso Rooftop Bar & Restaurant is located close to Padang Padang Beach. Opened by the Braga Group, the restaurant presents a tantalising Latin-inspired menu, set in a very spacious venue fashioned with sleek and contemporary design, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.







As not to ignore the blessing of a location they find themselves in, the rooftop setting gives diners a view over the tree-line above the Padang Padang Beach – Uluwatu’s most sought after surf location.

Ocaso is ready to cater to diners of all wants and needs: comfortable seating caters to those looking to park in for the day, or for larger dining groups hoping to enjoy a special occasion. Whether you’re coming in for a morning coffee and work, to drink cocktails whilst catching an Uluwatu sunset, or watch sports events on the multiple large-screen TV’s made available, they’re ready for all occasions.

Food & Drink

The menu at Ocaso features an eclectic selection of dishes including a variety of Burgers such as Double Wagyu Patty, Beef Patty, BBQ Patty and Vegan Burger. The menu also features an array of Meat options for the meat lovers including BBQ Baby Pork Ribs, Mixed Meat Satay and Slow-cooked Diced Beef, as well as more signature dishes to please the curious palates of diners.







Moreover, diners craving for light bites and snacks can enjoy the Latin-inspired appetisers such as Nachos served with three homemade sauces, Sweet Potato topped with Creamy Guacamole and Colombian-style Chicken Wings.

For vegetarian diners, worry not! The restaurant also has vegetarian dishes in store, including Grilled Veggie and Tempe Satay served with Pico de Gallo Salsa, and Diced Tempe with Onion served with White Rice, Corn Fritters and Hogao Sauce.

Behind the bar, Ocaso has specially curated a fantastic selection of signature cocktails concocted by their talented in-house mixology and bar team. Quench your thirst with the refreshing cocktails throughout the day as you soak in the panoramic views of the vast ocean beyond.





The venue will stream all live sports events including UFC, Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Australian Soccer and Rugby, PGA Golf, NBA, NFL, and more Sports events.

For more information or reservations, please contact via WhatsApp at +62 813 3903 7005 or check out their official Instagram and Facebook.

Ocaso Rooftop Bar & Restaurant

Jl. Labuansait no. 73, Pecatu

+62 813 3903 7005 (WhatsApp)

Instagram: @ocaso.bali

Facebook: Ocaso Bali