A Tranquil Nyepi Escape at Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali

Whilst the Balinese stay home in silence during Nyepi, other inhabitants of the island might opt to spend the Day of Silence in the comfort of a luxury destination, so what better place to spend Nyepi than the tranquil hills of Uluwatu. Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali invites you and your family to experience their peaceful Silent Day package.

For only IDR 2,515,000nett/room, the Silent Day package at Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali offers a two nights stay for two persons in the Deluxe Room. The package includes daily breakfast at Rayunan Restaurant, one-time set menu lunch and one-time buffer dinner on Nyepi Day.

To keep guests entertained during the sacred day, the resort offers an array of free in-house entertainment and activities, including movie time and kid’s activities at the Kids corner. Guests can also enjoy a 10% discount on any F&B purchases (excluding alcohol) and a 20% discount on selected treatments at Tirta Spa & Wellness Centre.

But wait, there’s more surprise! Book directly from the website and enjoy a free upgrade to a one-bedroom suite (subject to availability).

About Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali

Perched on the verdant hills of Uluwatu and located a stone’s throw away from the famous Dreamland Beach lies the luxurious Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali. Nestled amongst luxury beach clubs and an award-winning golf course, this resort is an idyllic destination for leisure seekers looking for a relaxing getaway.

The resort is equipped with 177 lavish rooms, made up of deluxe rooms, suites, one-bedroom and two-bedroom villas, that showcases an exquisite blend of traditional Balinese and contemporary design. Each well-appointed rooms feature 40-inch LED Flat Screen TVs with Internation channels, a safety deposit box, coffee and tea making facilities, mini bar, private swimming pool or whirlpool, private terrace and exclusive bathroom amenities.

The resort also features outstanding facilities, including swimming pools, children’s pool, serene gardens, Tirta Spa & Wellness Centre, function and event spaces, and multiple dining destinations such as Dreamland Café, Rayunan Restaurant and Ulu Bar. Known for its stunning panoramic backdrop of the Indian Ocean, Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali is also a popular destination for surf trips to Dreamland Beach

