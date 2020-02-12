Nyepi on the Cliffs at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Retreat into the majestic cliffs of Bali’s southern peninsula this upcoming Nyepi and experience a magical getaway at Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort during the Balinese Day of Silence.

On 25 March 2020, the whole island will fall silent as the Balinese celebrate Nyepi, a time to pause and reflect. The sacred and silent day is when Bali’s natural beauty actually come alive and what better place to embrace Bali’s beauty than the clifftop retreat of Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort.

The five-star resort has put together an enticing Nyepi package for you to enjoy. The offer includes a minimum 2 nights stay at the Ocean View Suites from 24-26 March 2020, daily breakfast for two people, one-time lunch for two people at 360 Rooftop, one-time sunset cocktail/mocktail for two people at Botol Biru, one-time dinner for two people at 360 Rooftop, daily tropical fruits in room and Nyepi Day activities, including temple tour.

The Nyepi package is priced at IDR 2,750,000++/suite/night. Terms and conditions apply.

About Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Perched atop the majestic limestone cliffs of Uluwatu, Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort is a luxurious tropical resort on the southern tip of Bali overlooking Impossible Beach. The resort offers 72 spacious, contemporary suites, villas and penthouses that cascades down the cliff-side granting sky and sea view as far as the eyes can see.

The resort boasts some of the best dining destinations in Uluwatu, including 360 Rooftop, Botol Biru Bar & Grill and Sono Teppanyaki. Also available are in-room dining, oceanview private dining and cooking classes. Catering to leisurely activities, the resort features split-level, free-form infinity pools, 24/7 fitness centre, holistic exercises, mini theatre, spa and wellness treatments at Anantara Spa.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 8957 666 or email [email protected]

Anantara Uluwatu Bali Resort

Jl. Pemutih – Labuan Sait, Uluwatu

+62 361 8957 666

[email protected]

anantara.com