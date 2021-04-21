No More Day Pass Fee at Reef Beach Club, Apurva Kempinski Bali

Some welcome news for the sun-seekers of Bali, as Reef Beach Club at The Apurva Kempinski Bali takes away their ‘Day Pass Fee’ for guests looking to enjoy this stunning beachfront experience.

Reef Beach Club sits along the spanning Nusa Dua beachfront; a heavenly vista of pure white sands and gentle lapping waves. Here, an array of sun loungers and day beds line the 42-metre infinity pool, all facing the open ocean.

To allow more guests to experience this stunning venue, the beach club debuts its ‘No Day Pass Fee’, opening up the many indulgences offered to more people. This means that, without any minimum spend, you can enjoy the 42-metre infinity pool, lay in a cabana, take part in water-sport activities and more.

Of course, beyond just the atmosphere and facilities Reef Beach Club’s food and beverage offerings are what make people spend the whole day at the beachfront escape. Everyday a charcoal grill cooks up barbecue favourites, a daily rotisserie serves succulent bites and for Rosé lovers, Reef boasts a selection of 30 varieties of the day-drinking favourite! Top that off with a bonfire and live-music entertainment come the evening, and the scene is set for an all-day, all-night experience.





Reef Rendez-vous : Daily Dining Specialties

Further to the No Day Pass Fee, the beach club introduces their ‘Reef Rendez-vous’ programme, a roster of daily specials to entice you to dine into the evening at their beachfront restaurant.

The daily indulgences range from Lobster Lovers on Monday, which features an abundance of fresh and juicy lobsters; to he tandoor-grilled meat and fish every Sunday during the Tandoor by Bopanna night. The Reef Rendez-vous specials (below) can be enjoyed from 6pm to 10.30pm every night, along with a live DJ and live music as well.

With a vibrant beach-club ambience during the day and a stylish beachfront restaurant by night, this venue is a new, sophisticated addition to the Nusa Dua lifestyle experience, perfectly suited for any occasion.

For further information and reservations, please contact the culinary concierge on +62 81138 209541 or email restaurants.bali@kempinski.com.

Reef Beach Club, The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Sawangan

+62 361 209 2288

kempinski.com/bali