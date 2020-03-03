Nirjhara Resort Bali Presents Sustainable Luxury

Opening up in Kedungu, a coastal area close to the revered Tanah Lot Temple, boutique resort Nirjhara presents its own take on luxury. Showcasing how nature-based design and sustainability can come together, guests are welcomed into a secluded stay amongst the best of Bali’s pristine beauty.

Meaning ‘waterfall’ in Sanskrit, Nirjhara is cocooned within a private enclave surrounded by rice terraces, tropical forest, a meandering river and, of course, a private waterfall. This is a boutique resort, with a collection of 25 villas – ranging from their River Pavilions, Canopy Suites (contemporary treehouses), Two Bedroom Pool Villas and an exclusive 2-bedroom Villa named The Residence – all of which are sprawled out between the trees and vegetation of the verdant area they call home. The villas are styled with clean lines, earth tones and decorative accents chosen solely from artisans known to exhibit exceptional levels of craftsmanship. Beyond style, what makes Nirjhara stand out is its commitment to sustainability, this has been shown not only in the resort’s operations, but also in its construction. The property makes use of recycled and reclaimed wood and exterior cladding and decking made from re-engineered rubber tree wood, for example. The resort also commits to sustainability by implementing ozone water treatment, eliminating single-use plastics in all guest areas, emphasising locally sourced produce and advanced, eco-friendly solutions and fixtures. The resort is also home to Ambu Restaurant, a casual but design-led destination with unsurpassed views over the surrounding greenery; The Retreat, a spa that draws inspiration from Bali’s rich tradition of village healers to offer a menu of unique Blessings; a Shala, designed by award-winning sustainable architects Ibuku.

Nirjhara Resort Bali

Jl. Nirjhara, Banjar Kedungu, Belalang, Kec. Kediri, Kabupaten Tabanan

+62 361 209 5333

nirjhara.com