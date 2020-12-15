New Years Eve in Bali won’t be as big this year , but there’s definitely reason to celebrate : saying goodbye to 2020! Luckily, hotels, restaurants and beach clubs are still putting together New Years parties and events, but they will of course be smaller in scale due to the pandemic.



We’ve collected 2020’s top new years parties, dinners and celebrations for you to browse through by area. This list is constantly updated.

Updated for 2020-2021 Events for New Years Eve in Bali:

KUTA & LEGIAN

Azul Beach Club Bali

Have a taste of paradise to celebrate New Years Eve in Bali at this beachfront bamboo treehouse! Azul Beach Club Bali, overlooking the famous Legian Beach from its eye-catching tropical location, invites you to bid farewell to 2020 the Bali way! They’ve prepared a two-part event this New Years Eve, starting with a dinner and ending with a countdown party.

New Years Eve dinner: From 6pm-10pm Azul Beach Club has prepared a lavish five-course menu, curated by their award-winning culinary team! Held at the beach club’s first floor, a live acoustic band will be setting the scene, serenading you ever closer to the end of the year. Priced at IDR 450.000++ / person (pre-sale price); or iDR 550.000++person (normal price); this includes a 5-course set menu dinner and a glass of sparkling wine.

New Year’s Eve Foam Party: Azul’s infinity pool will be transformed this New Years Eve in Bali with a fun-filled foam party. Found on the upperdeck of the beach club, the infinity pool and surrounding area present views out to the beach. with its al-fresco setup. Dance 2020 away with the tunes of some of the best DJs on the island. The NYE foam party is free-entry, going from 10pm onwards. Everyone is invited, make sure to bring your swimmers!

Book Now: +62 361 765 759 | [email protected] | azulbali.com



SEMINYAK

Alila Seminyak

Set along the sparkling Seminyak beachfront, the exquisite Alila Seminyak’s own ‘Beach Bar’ is hosting a Coastal Countdown to draw 2020 to a close.

The Beach Bar invites you to end the year on a high, with a starry night of food, music and dancing by the beach. On offer will be street food bites and a buzzing atmosphere set by the DJ, bringing you non-stop music from sunset til countdown! No tickets required, only a minimum spend of IDR 300.000 nett per person.

Book Online Now

CANGGU

Finns Beach Club



Opening just in time to celebrate the end of 2020 – as if to wish it a much-needed farewell – the ever-popular Finns Beach Club presents an unmissable New Years Eve in Bali with an all-day and all-night celebration on the Berawa Beachfront.

Starting at 3pm on 31 December 2020 right until 2am on 1 January 2021, you’ll be treated to 11 hours of music from some of Bali’s best DJ’s and vocalists. The line up includes: Fadi, Koyuki, Lyta Lautner, Suci Siren, Shivani, Hannah and Mair – the best of the beach club’s resident entertainment has to offer.

This expansive, open-air venue has made big changes to ensure safety for your New Years Eve in Bali, reducing their total capacity of 10.000 to 3.000 – this means 3-square metres of space per person for social distancing.

This event is FREE, with only a minimum spend required to gain access. You’ll be able to buy GA and VIP tickets, or for groups, Lagoon Bed, Deluxe Bed and booths are available. Minimum Spend starts at IDR 1.000.000 (food and beverage credit) for GA early bird.

What are you waiting for? Book Your Tickets Online



JIMBARAN & ULUWATU

Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran

Standing beside the famous Jimbaran Bay, Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran invites guests to experience New Years Eve in Bali with them. This 31 December 2020, from 7pm, the resorts has prepared a series of delicious dishes and spreads in their ‘Chefs Bazar’, where you can eat your fill until the end of the year! There will be music, courtesy of DJ Gray spinning until 2021, inviting you dance and singalong, celebrating a huge farewell for 2020. Other exclusive privileges will be available, only at Le Meridien Bali Jimbaran.

Dinner goes from 7pm-12am, priced at IDR 400.000++/person. Join the New Years Countdown beside Jimbaran Bay.

Book Now: +62 361 8466 888 | +62 853 3933 5252 (WA) | [email protected] | lemeridienjimbaran.com

Alila Villas Uluwatu

On Bali’s southern peninsula, high on the cliffs, Alila Villas Uluwatu will be transporting you to an era of glitz and glamour with a Gatsby-style New Years Eve in Bali. This celebration, dubbed #GatsbyAtAlila, invites you to enjoy a magical night of sumptuous food and music performances by DJ Sammy Sax and gypsy songstress Lydia Rose as the clock counts down, ready to toast the arrival of 2021 under the stars.

You’re invited from 5pm, with a saxophone-filled sunset to set the scene, then the evening continues to a 3-course dinner at CIRE Restaurant. Finally, it’s the countdown party at the Sunset Cabana, with live dessert stations at The Warung – with Champagne for the toast!

Priced at IDR 1,200,000 nett per person, including: One cocktail at Sunset Cabana during sunset | 3-course dinner| Entry to Countdown Party at Sunset Cabana Bar | Live dessert stations at The Warung | Champagne toast during Countdown Party

Book Online Now

NUSA DUA

Grand Hyatt Bali

Just in time! As the festive season draws near and people start booking their year-end plans, Grand Hyatt Bali announces the opening of their verdant Nusa Dua resort.

Ring in the New Year in Bali with Grand Hyatt Ball’s Venetian Masquerade Party! Start at their Salsa Verde restaurant where a special five-course dinner has been prepared for your ‘last meal of the year’ (IDR 520.000++ per adult inclusive of free-flow chilled sangria and sparkling mimosa); then it’s off to the Masquerade Party for an epic New Years Eve in Bali , where for IDR 2.200.000++ per couple gives you a guaranteed table with a bottle of Champagne, access to the dessert buffet and a snack platter as you await the 2021 countdown in style!

Book Now: +62 361 77 1234 | [email protected] | grandhyattbali.com

SANUR

Hyatt Regency Bali

Are you ready to start anew in 2021? Well where better than along Sanur Beach, where the first sunrise of the new year will be seen in Bali.

New Years eve in Bali is set to be sublime at the Hyatt Regency Bali’s Pizzaria restaurant. From the open kitchen, to the alfresco restaurant area and out to the shaded decking overlooking Sanur Beach, Pizzaria presents a charming, classic Bali atmosphere.

Pizzaria will present a specially prepared four-course dinner to start the night’s festivities, before really bringing the mood up with a Latin #fundemic party to kickstart 2021 with good vibes. Dinner is priced at IDR 788.000++ per adult and IDR 350.000++ per child (6-12 years); the countdown party is priced at IDR 550.000++ per adult and includes free-flow alcohol and light bites.

To book: +62 361 28 1234 | DPSBL- F&[email protected] | hyattregencybali.com

UBUD

Aperitif Restaurant & Bar

Celebrate the end of 2020 in a venue inspired by the 20’s! Aperitif Restaurant & Bar in Ubud invites you to welcome the new year in style, in one of Bali’s most esteemed fine dining destinations.

This New Years Eve in Bali, Aperitif’s revered Chef Nic Vanderbeeken and his team have prepared a stunning 10-course dinner with wine pairing; it’s full indulgence for the last day of the year.

Following dinner, the restaurant invites you for drinks and dancing in the bar, complete with a rooftop terrace. Plush leather sofas and sleek wooden furnishings will be your home for the countdown, where a special cocktail menu will be served alongside tunes from a live DJ.

Dinner is priced at IDR 2,800,000 nett / person and optional wine pairing at IDR 1,500,000 nett. Music and DJ start at 8pm. All within new Covid-safe protocols.

For New Year’s Eve Celebrations: Book Here

WA +62 813 5326 6678 (WA) | +62 361 908 2 777 | [email protected] | aperitif.com



Spending Christmas in Bali? Find our Christmas in Bali article here.

This list is constantly updated, to stay in the loop:

