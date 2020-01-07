New Year, New Me : Feeling and Looking Fresh for 2020 Indulge | Written By, Life on the Island |

After the champagne, confetti, and timely reunions comes the opportunity for a fresh start. Whilst we often shoot for the moon with our New Year’s resolutions, NOW! Bali believes its best to start simple, by starting 2020 feeling renewed and looking fresh to welcome a new decade and birth in a new you.

The festivities don’t have to end after the holidays. If you’re looking for a hairstyle fix to feel fresh and ready to take on the new decade, head over to Blow Bar where your blow-outs come with a martini! This beauty salon doubles as a social hangout and every patron is encouraged to ‘drink and dry’ – the first of its kind on the island. Get their signature ‘Beach Babe’ blow-style for a messy soft-wave look; or the quick ‘Refresh’, a 25-minute style ‘touch up’ if you’re not looking for drastic changes. Blow Bar also offers hair treatments imported straight from Italy to care for sensitive scalp, thinning hair, dry or greasy dandruff, and to bring life to damaged locks – you’ll then get pampered to a relaxing back and head massage. To top it all off, there is champagne by the bottle and signature cocktails on offer.

Blow Bar Bali

www.blowbarbali.com

New decade, new highlights! From balayage, single process colour, to ombre, The Shampoo Lounge has a team of stylists who deals with both Western and Asian types, and most definitely blondes in their day-to-day. Armed with the industry-famousOlaxplex treatment, you’ll achieve healthy results even at the boldest colour request. For all hair colouring services, you’ll receive a free consultation for the stylist to understand your colour goals, hair health, history, and expectations. This means you can sit back and enjoy a worry-free bleaching session, knowing every treatment is personalised to your hair needs. TSL’s Bali Barber is also the island’s choice for men’s hair colouring needs, including platinum ash hair for that sexy silver fox look!

The Shampoo Lounge www.shampoolounge.com Bali Barber﻿ www.balibarber.com Whether it’s a 7-day spiritual escape or daily morning Vinyasa, get your mats ready for a revival routine at The Yoga Barn. Emanating an earthy and rustic character, The Yoga Barn is an Ubud household name for all things healing and renewal. It offers 15 classes a day from morning flow at 7AM to meditation practises at 8PM, including the likes of hatha, yin, pranayama, and kundalini. The Yoga Barn also offers salsa dance, bath meditations, sound healing among other classes. Apart from the classic juice cleanse and detox retreats, you can tailor your own 7-day yoga retreat to maximise your ‘deepest desire for transformation’. It has expanded over the years to host its own Ayurvedic spa, cafe, accommodation, and workshops. The Yoga Barn www.theyogabarn.com Offering a more upbeat alternative to stay fit, F45 will get your metabolic rate up with their high-energy, calorie-burning workouts. Bringing the global F45 training trend to Bali, the classes push you to your limits for 45 minutes, designed to provide a functional full-body workout whilst improving energy levels, strength, and endurance. Expect a sweat-drenching mix of circuit and HIIT style workouts to unify the muscle groups of the body and help make you feel and perform better in all aspects of your life. F45 www.f45training.id