A New Generation of HARRIS Hotels Emerges in Surabaya What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

HARRIS Hotels, the upper-midscale hotel chain from TAUZIA Hotels, has announced its expansions in Surabaya with the opening of HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Bundaran Satelit. Nestled in the flourishing district of Jl. H. R. Muhammad, West Surabaya, the spanking new hotel continues the brand’s Stay Bright concept with 167 comfortable rooms.

HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Bundaran Satelit is designed through a collaboration between two well-established architectural firms, PT Joshie Arenco and Sonny Sutanto Architects, with its HARRIS New Generation concept that highlights the contemporary, bright and progressive with elements of orange touches. The interior planning integrates clean and clear architectural line, maximum use of space, tactile and natural materials.

A Unique New Concept

The new concept boasts a unique style through the use of custom-designed interior elements and furnishings as well as an overall interior ambience that is designed around its lighting design. The decor is carefully curated to bring added value to every corner of the rooms to present an enjoyable, sociable and photogenic space.





Exuding a fresh, contemporary and comfy ambience, the guest rooms echo brand’s distinctive and relaxed hospitality style that is elevated with the cosy ‘Dreamazing’ bedding for well-rested stays to increase productivity.

Dedicated to Business Travellers and Vacationing Families

The hotel is dedicated to business travellers seeking a pleasant and worthwhile stay as well as vacationing families looking for an enjoyable staycation. It is also conveniently located near Ciputra World Mall and Pakuwon Mall amongst other entertainment destinations within its vicinity.

Preserving the brand’s ethos to encourage healthy living, the hotel elevates the guest experience with an array of facilities including a gym, spa and outdoor swimming pool. Fun and interactive activities at the Dino Kid’s Club will keep families with children entertained.

The HARRIS Cafe offers a relaxed all-day-dining with enticing culinary indulgences. The H.UB outlet is a new addition to the HARRIS New Generation concept, which features a Co-Living Zone, Co-Working Zone, Grab & Go Zone as well as a Boutique Zone all in one place.





With business travellers in mind, the hotel features nine meeting spaces suitable for all kinds of functions, from casual business gatherings to extravagant social events. Guests can also enjoy the HARRIS Playground program, available on break time during the most dreary time of the day. The Bright Ballroom can host up to 800 people for events such as cocktail parties.





Take advantage of the special Opening Rate at HARRIS Hotel & Convention Bundaran Satelit, valid until 30 December 2019 for only IDR 545,000nett/room, inclusive of breakfast for two people. For more information and reservations please call +62 31 991 49199 or email [email protected]

HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Bundaran Satelit

Jalan HR Muhammad No. 2A, Surabaya 60189, Indonesia

+62 31 991 49199

[email protected]

HARRIShotels.com