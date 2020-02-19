New Chef, New Menu: Prego Brings Back the Fun in Italian Dining Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Prego Restaurant, the signature Italian dining destination at luxurious resort The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali, proudly announces the addition of newly-appointed chef, Davide Allievi, to lead the culinary team along with the launch of its brand-new menu.

Born and raised in Italy, Chef Davide is expected to bring enthusiasm, vigour and creativity to his new position at the resort. With a Culinary Arts Diploma from the Istituto Paritario Professionale “Michele Pinto” in his bag and an impressive culinary career, from working in Italy and London to a position as Chef de Cuisine of Il Forno Italian Restaurant in Grand Hyatt Shenyang, Chef Davide will breathe new life into the menu at Prego with his innovative mind and signature touch.

Prego is celebrated for putting the fun back into Italian dining and with Chef Davide at the helm, they’ve launched a refreshing new menu that will surely please the appetites of foodies on the island.

Prego

Several of the new dishes include appetiser Uovo Cotto a Bassa Temperatura (asparagus gratin, slow-cooked organic egg and Parma ham) along with Homemade Pasta such as Fusilli Al Ragú (fusilli and Australian beef ragout); Gnocchi ai Quattro Formaggi (walnuts potato gnocchi, four-cheese sauce and pear) for the Homemade Pasta; and Tagliolini ai Funghi (mushroom tagliolini, parsley and garlic).

Contadina Pizza

Salmon Salad

Tagliolini ai Funghi

Fusilli Al Ragú

Gnocchi ai Quattro Formaggi

New additions to the Main Course include Controfiletto di Manzo (Australian wagyu M5 beef sirloin, mushroom sauce and asparagus); Salmone al Forno (roasted salmon, red meat radish and horseradish jelly); Carrè di Agnello (Australian lamb cutlets, gremolata, pumpkin puree and thyme bread crumbs; and Merluzzo Scottato (cod fillet, white coco beans and chorizo).

Salmone al Forno

Carrè di Agnello

Controfiletto di Manzo

Merluzzo Scottato

Finally, the delightful new palate cleansers include Bounty (coconut cream, milk chocolate ice cream, coconut marshmallow, candied lemon and mint); Cioccolato Bianco Bruciato (burnt white chocolate parfait, lime gel, black pepper, fresh strawberries, strawberry sponge and strawberry sorbet); and Tiramisù (cocoa rice chips, mascarpone cream, Kahlua jelly, cappuccino ice cream and chocolate pearls).

Tiramisù

Cioccolato Bianco Bruciato

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 771 906 or email [email protected]

Prego

