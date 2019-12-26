Mrs Sippy Bali Kicks Off 2020 with Australian Vibe-maker ─ Touch Sensitive What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Mrs Sippy Bali are the ultimate connoisseurs when it comes to day pool parties with feel-good vibes on the island. After a massively successful 2019, the tropical pool oasis is keeping the momentum going with an explosive set by Touch Sensitive come New Year’s Day.

With an exciting line-up of December events to wrap up 2019, Mrs Sippy Bali is setting the tone for 2020 from the get-go. On Wednesday, 1 January 2020, kick off the New Year with an electrifying New Year’s Day Pool Party featuring Australian vibe-maker, Touch Sensitive.

Photo credit: Cybele Malinowski

Following the success of his 2013 cult hit “Pizza Guy”, Touch Sensitive’ s unique taste for modern grooves combined with classic disco has made him a forever party favourite. In 2017, he released his debut album entitled ‘Visions’, featuring lead single ‘Lay Down’, a touch of Slow Motion House with a pumping bassline, condensed synthesizers and hands that pretty much clap themselves.

He’s graced the stages of Splendour in the Grass, Listen Out, Field Day, Laneway, Mountain Sounds, Beyond the Valley, and Falls Festival, as well as making his US debut with a tour featuring a complete live band ensemble last year, boosting his growth to international fame.

A producer, coveted live performer and DJ, Touch Sensitive is the true definition of a triple threat that is beloved by fellow artists and audiences alike. From remixing Rufus and collaborations with Flume to touring internationally with Flight Facilities, he’s proven to be a force to be reckoned with.

Graciously deemed the spirit animal of Future Classic, his relationship with the record label goes back a long way. His 2004 debut single ‘Body Stop’, was one of the first songs released by the label and he has played on hits for a significant contingent of his label mates such as Hayden James, Flight Facilities, Anna Lunoe, Charles Murdoch and Flume.

Dance to the signature, nostalgia-tinged disco house of Touch Sensitive this New Year’s Day. Doors open from 10am – 10pm with tickets priced at IDR 300,000/person, available in-venue or online at www.mrssippybali.com

More January Events:

4 January – Yolanda Be Cool

5 January – GOODOLLARS

11 January – Nhan Solo

18 January – DJ Mes

26 January – Sneaky Sound System (Australia Day Pool Party)

Mrs Sippy Bali

Jl. Taman Ganesha, Gang Gagak 8, Seminyak

+62 811 3960 3196

[email protected]

mrssippybali.com