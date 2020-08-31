NOW! Bali’s Monday Madness: Week 2 Fire Sale!

Every week, NOW! Bali will be sharing exclusive deals from around the island, including stays, dining experiences, activities and more.

Welcome to Week Two: 31 August – 6 September 2020. This week you’ll find five fantastic resort deals available only for a limited time, with limited quantity – so make sure you take full advantage of these amazing offers whilst they last.

Vouchers are purchased directly from our website.

Don’t miss a week of NOW! Bali’s Monday Madness:

sign up to the mailing list now!

50% Off at Belmond Puri Jimbaran

Location: Jimbaran | Type: Stay Voucher







Offering up absolute beachfront, Belmond Puri Jimbaran presents an elegant and timeless escape. Sprawled out on the front of the famous Jimbaran Bay, where crimson sunsets set the sky alight, the resort’s Balinese-inspired design blend perfectly in with the verdant gardens filled with banyan trees and swaying palms.

Belmond Puri Jimbaran is offering 50% OFF their original rates:

• IDR 1,750,000 nett per room per night – Garden View Cottage

• IDR 3,000,000 nett per room per night – One Bedroom Deluxe Pool Villa



Inclusive of:

• Daily breakfast for 2 persons

• 20% off food and beverage (except alchohol and happy hours) during stay

• 20% off spa treatments

• 1 x 60minute Balinese Massage (minimum of 2-night stay)



Stay period: 24 August 2020 – 30 June 2021

VALID FOR INDONESIAN RESIDENTS ONLY



Buy Vouchers Now

Up to 45% Off at Melia Bali

Location: Nusa Dua | Type: Stay Voucher









Be entranced by the tropical nature of Meliá Bali, found on the beachfront of Nusa Dua, within the safety and tranquility of the elite resort complex of ITDC. This idyllic sanctuary will enchant you with its warmth and the exclusivity of its services.

This enchanting resort presents a special Book Now, Stay Later offer with discounts of up to 45% off normal rates:

• IDR 1.050.000nett per room per night : Free Upgrade to Lagoon Access Junior Suite

• IDR 2.160.000nett per room per night : The Level Garden Villa

Inclusive of:

• Breakfast for 2 adults & 2 children (under 11 yo)

• Free late check out

• Free stay for 2 kids (under 11 yo)

• Complimentary resort activities (yoga, paddle surf, canoeing, gym, tennis, etc)

Stay period: Immediately until December 2021

Buy Vouchers Now

Terms and Conditions

• Advance reservation at least 14 days is required. Room is subject too availability

• Non-refundable

• The voucher cannot be extended to any other period

Exclusive Offer from InterContinental Bali Resort

Location: Jimbaran | Type: Stay Voucher







Nestled in lush tropical gardens, alongside a stretch of prime white sand beach, InterContinental Bali Resort invites you to immerse yourself in the ambiance of a tranquil Balinese village. One of the most renowned and enduring Jimbaran Bay hotels, this five-star luxury property showcases traditional Balinese architecture seamlessly interwoven with modern conveniences.

The luxurious resort presents amazing deals for their limited time offer:

• IDR 1.936.000nett per room per night, in the Jimbaran Deluxe

• IDR 9.680.000nett per night, in the Two Bedroom Pool Villa



Inclusions:

• Daily breakfast for Two Person (Jimbaran Deluxe) / 4 Persons (Two Bedroom-Pool Villa)

• Free 1x 60 minutes Balinese Massage for 2 persons at Jimbaran Deluxe / 4 persons at Two Bedroom-Pool Villa

• Free access to Fitnes Centre, Sauna and Jacuzi if available

• Free access to Planet Trekker

• Free access to Game Centre

• Free Yoga introduction

Inclusions for Villa Only:

• Personalised check-in and check-out services at Club Lounge

• 24 hour “At your Side” Butler service

• Exclusive access to the Club InterContinental Lounge:

– Light refreshment and non-alcoholic beverages from 6.30am – 11pm

– Gourmet breakfast with a la carte selections from 6.30am – 11am

– Classic afternoon tea from 2pm – 4pm

– Evening cocktails and canapes from 5pm – 7pm.

• Exclusive access to the Club InterContinental Pool

• Two pieces complimentary light pressing per stay

• Complimentary hand-made pralines, a fruit basket and a selection of premier TWG specialist teas.

Stay Period: Immediately to 28th December 2020

Buy Vouchers Now

Terms and Conditions

• Advance reservation at least 1 day is required. Room is subject to availability.

• Contact the resort directly at +62 361 701888 or [email protected]

• Surcharge for 3rd person stay is at IDR 1,100,000.-/room/night inclusive of extra bed and breakfast

• Valid Immediately – 28th December 2020 only

• The voucher cannot be extended to any other period.

33% Off at REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort Bali

Location: Nusa Dua | Type: Stay Voucher









Nestled amidst the breezy hills of Nusa Dua in south Bali, REVĪVŌ Wellness Resorts is spread across 3 hectares of teak tree forest, surrounded by dense tropical rainforest and the Indian ocean. Meaning “I’ll live again”, REVĪVŌ’s lush enclave is comprised of Balinese-style luxury suites and villas, a nutritious gourmet restaurant, bar and pool lounge, as well as best-in-class fitness and spa facilities.

REVIVO is offering a specially priced staycation experience in their wellness-focused resort in Nusa Dua:

• IDR 3.630.000nett per night, Garden Suite Villas

• IDR 4.130.000nett per night, One-Bedroom Villa

• IDR 4.630.000nett per night, Private Pool One-Bedroom Villa

Inclusive of:

• Breakfast for 2 people

• Unlimited access to the Resort facilities: 25m lap pool, infra-red detox sauna, steam bath, hot & cold plunge pools, jacuzzis and gymnasium

• 20% OFF for all Spa treatments at REMISSIŌ Spa

• 20% OFF for food and non-alcoholic beverage at NUTRIŌ Bar and Restaurant

• Welcome drink on arrival, Daily in-room fruit basket and Complimentary WiFi internet access throughout the resort

Stay period: 1 December 2020 – 30 November 2021

Valid for KTP and KITAS Holders only (Indonesian Residents)



Buy Voucher Now

Terms and Conditions:

• This voucher can be use for staying 01 December 2020 until 30 November 2021 with prior reservation at least 3 days prior to arrival, subject to availability.

• This voucher is non-refundable.

• High Season Surcharge at IDR 500,000net/night will be charged during High Season Period (19 December 2020 – 03 January 2021)

• The voucher cannot be extended to any other period.

• Valid for KTP and KITAS holder only (KTP and KITAS should be presented upon reservation and check-in.)

All inclusive 3 Nights at Trans Resort Bali

Location: Seminyak | Type: Stay Package Voucher







A favourite Seminyak holiday destination, The Trans Resort Bali offers spectacular service and offerings witin their cozily self-contained haven of leisure and luxury. One of the most conveniently located five-star resorts on the island, with easy access to Bali’s main roads, the best of Seminyak’s food and beverage scene, Seminyak beach and more.

The Trans Resort Bali has created an amazing All-inclusive 3-Night Package (Affordable Bali Bliss) for those dreaming of their next Bali getaway. This package is valid for 12-months and is also refundable:



• IDR 3.999.000nett for 3-nights, Premier Room with outdoor Jacuzzi and pool view

Inclusions:

• Daily Breakfast for 2 Adults and 2 Children below 6yo

• Resort Credit at IDR200.000 nett (can be used at Food & Beverage Outlets or Spa at The Trans Resort Bali)

• 1x Sunset Cocktail / Mocktail for 2 persons (per stay)

• Daily 2 for 1 (happy hour)

• Special restaurants partner discounts or complimentary entrees/welcome drink at Boy N Cow, Jackson Lily’s, Cafe Del Mar Beach Club, Tropicola and many more.

Stay Period: Immediately until September 2021

Buy Voucher Now

Terms and Conditions

• Package is net price

• Check-in time 3 PM | Check-out time 12 NOON

• Maximum room capacity 2 Adults 2 Children below 6 years old or 2 Adults 1 Child below 12 years old

• Maximum 2 Children under 6 years old are entitled for free breakfast (per room)

• Child aged 6 – 12 years old will pay additional IDR175.000nett/day for breakfast

• Child under 1 year stay free of charge in a child’s cot/crib

• Complimentary one baby cot in the room (on request)

• No extra bed available in Premier Room and Premier Club Room

• Pets are not allowed

• Check-out is not available on 31 December

• Check-in or check-out is not available in Bali during Nyepi or Balinese Silent Day (14 March 2021, 3 March 2022)

• Additional payment (extension or room upgrade) will be paid at the hotel

• If guest already booked the travelling dates, simply cancel with the hotel at least 72 hours prior to arrival and contact The Trans Resort Bali (Hotel) for a refund. If guest cancel or change the booking after that time, guest may be subject to additional hotel fees. Any unused promotional value credit will be forfeited upon check-out. This offer cannot be combined with other offers. Guests must adhere to The Trans Resort Bali (Hotel) rules and policies. Voucher(s) must be used in one visit

Surcharge:

• Peak Season Surcharge (23 – 27 December 2020) at IDR 1.000.000nett/night & (28 December 2020 – 2 January 2021) at IDR 1.500.000nett/night

• High Season Surcharge (1 June 2021 – 31 August 2021) at IDR 400.000nett/night

• Lebaran Surcharge (9 – 16 May 2021) at IDR 1.350.000nett/night

Extension Rate & Room Upgrade:

• IDR1.300.000nett per night for extension on Premier room

• IDR 700.000nett per night upgrade to Premier Club

• IDR 2.000.000nett per night upgrade to Celebrity Suite

• IDR 2.500.000nett per night upgrade to One-bedroom Villa