NOW! Bali’s Monday Madness: Week 1 Fire Sale!

Every week, NOW! Bali will be sharing exclusive deals from around the island, including stays, dining experiences, activities and more.

Welcome to Week One: 24 August – 28 August 2020. This week is all about dining, from brunch in Sanur and Nusa Dua, to sunset cocktails and dinner spots. The below vouchers are available for a limited time and with limited quantity – so make sure you take full advantage of the amazing offer whilst they last!

35% Off for Sunday Brunch at Hyatt Regency Bali

Location: Sanur | Type: Brunch Voucher| Quantity: 50 Available









The Pizzaria’s all-new brunch format takes an unlimited tapas-style, where food is brought to your table, including succulent live grills, juicy meats, fresh seafood, pasta, desserts – all served a la carte style. Take it slow at this al-fresco beachfront destination that overlooks the calm Sanur shores, as live music sets the scene.

Enjoy a Sanur Sunday with The Brunch at Pizzaria, Hyatt Regency Bali with 35% off. For only IDR 350.000 nett / adult (previously IDR 450.000++), inclusive of food, non-alcoholic drinks and access to pools and beach.

Terms and Conditions

► Four (4) vouchers maximum per purchase

► Advance reservation required

► Applicable for food and non alcoholic drinks package

► Valid from 6 September to 20 December 2020

► The voucher cannot be exchanged for cash and non extendable

Reservations: DPSBL-F&[email protected] | +62 361 281234

15% Off at Ji Restaurant & Rooftop Terrace

Location: Canggu | Type: Value Added Voucher | Quantity: 50 Available









Housed in a reconstructed 311-year old temple with a terrace to a 180 degrees ocean view, Ji serves some of the best Japanese contemporary cuisine and Asian inspired cocktails on the island!

A seaside spot to see and be seen, Ji’s rooftop terrace is sultry destination to welcome the sunset, whether you’re just enjoying a drink with some canapés, or are sitting down to indulge in a fresh, creative take on Japanese cuisine. The menu here was created by Japanese & Asian-trained chefs, led by a collaboration between Chef Nyoman Antara and Chef Colin Buchan.

Enjoy 15% off by purchasing a Value Added Voucher: Pay IDR 425.000 and receive a IDR 500.000 voucher to spend at Ji Restaurant, Canggu.

Terms and Conditions:

► Use by 23 December 2020

► Cannot be exchanged into cash

► Cannot be used in conjunction with other promotions

► Black out dates applied on special occasions / events

Reservations: [email protected]uguhotels.com | +6281239652695

Up to 30% Off at Boy’N’Cow

Location: Seminyak | Type: Value Added Voucher | Quantity: 500 Available









Boy’N’Cow is not your average steak house. This ‘meat boutique’ is found at the top of eat street, Seminyak, and focuses on premium dry-aged steaks. It’s a destination for the carnivores among you; as you enter you’ll find their Meat Vault where huge cuts of steak age slowly, like a fine wine. Upstairs, at their bar lounge, another item ages – their 20-day barrel-aged negroni. Fine meat, great drinks, a stunning ambience – all this awaits at Boy’N’Cow.



Purchase a voucher to dine at Boy’N’Cow and save up to 30%!

Pay IDR 700.000 voucher and get IDR 1.000.000 Value (30% savings)

Pay IDR 500.000 voucher and get IDR 750.000 Value (25% savings)



Terms and Conditions

► Guests are only able to use maximum 2 vouchers per person, per visit.

► Cash voucher credit required to be used per visit and cannot be split for future visits.

► Cash Voucher is non-refundable.

► Cash vouchers are not combinable with any other promotion.

►The voucher cannot be used during Festive Promotions and special events.

► Advance reservation is required.

► Please present your cash voucher number at the time of booking.

►Guests are requested to present the original voucher at the Reservation Desk during visit.

Reservations: [email protected] | 081237941047



20% Off Prego’s ‘Brunch Infinito’ at Westin Resort Nusa Dua

Location: Nusa Dua | Type: Brunch Voucher | Quantity: 50 Available







Prego Bali’s ‘Brunch Infinito’, is a long and lazy brunch that welcomes family and friends. From 11.30am to 3pm, indulge in generous helpings of delicious pizzas, homemade pastas, a collection of delicious cheeses, meats, barbecue, fresh salads, delectable desserts and more.

The dining experience is made more exciting by the live music, a roaming magician and the expansive lawn outside where organised games for children have been prepared. Afterwards, you’re welcome to enjoy all of Westin’s swimming pools and beach lounge access, the perfect opportunity to kick back and relax after a satisfying Italian feed!



Enjoy 20% off this family-friendly brunch over in Nusa Dua. Originally priced at IDR 586.000nett/person, this 20% discount offers gives you a brunch at only IDR 469.480nett /person! Also – Kids Eat Free (below 6 years olds).

Terms and Conditions:

► 4 vouchers maximum per person

► This voucher is valid for redemption by 20 December 2020 and cannot be extended in any case.

► This voucher is valid for Prego Brunch Infinito only.

► Kindly present e-voucher or printout upon arrival.

► This voucher is one-time use only and non-transferable.

► This voucher is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash.

► This voucher cannot be used with any other discounts or third party promotions.

► This voucher cannot be used during public holidays.

► This voucher cannot be copied or altered. The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is not responsible for any voucher loss or damage.

Reservations: [email protected] | 0361771906



