Special Domestic & KITAS Holder Package at Mercure Bali Legian Deals & Promotions | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

If you’re planning on an island getaway in the coming weeks and are looking for the best accommodation deals, then you’re in luck because Mercure Bali Legian is offering special rates for domestic and KITAS Holders.

Rediscover the magic of Bali with a leisurely stay at Mercure Bali Legian who are now offering the most enticing stay package. For a minimum of 2 nights’ stay, enjoy the best rates starting from IDR 899,000++/room/night, bookable from now until 20 May 2020. The package includes daily breakfast and choices of one-way airport transfer, one-time 2-courses lunch/dinner at Ancak Restaurant, or one-time 60-minute Balinese massage at Lavare Spa for 2 persons.

*This promotion is valid for domestic and KITAS Holders only.

About Mercure Bali Legian

Nestled at the heart of the bustling Legian area, Mercure Bali Legian benefits from its prime location near popular tourist destinations. From the iconic Legian and Kuta beaches and the lively nightlife joints to a myriad of culinary destinations and vibrant shopping scene; the hotel presents an idyllic choice for leisure travellers looking for a comfortable accommodation during their holiday.

Catering to guests’ requirements, the hotel offers various types of rooms from Superior, Deluxe Balcony, Executive Suite, Family Room, and Deluxe Plunge Pool. Set in a tranquil tropical surrounding, the hotel provides an array of facilities to guarantee a leisurely stay.







Experience the perfect morning with a sumptuous buffet breakfast at the hotel’s all-day dining venue, Ancak Restaurant & Bar, featuring a fine combination of local and international delicacies. For guests staying at the Deluxe Plunge Pool room, enjoy breakfast in the comfort of your room and take advantage of the Floating Breakfast experience for a more personalised in-room dining.

Go for a post-breakfast walk to the nearest beach and experience the tropical island life under the clear blue skies, the golden sand between your toes and the scorching sun giving you that perfectly tanned skin. Upon your return from a sunny day out, rejuvenate with a 1-hour spa treatment at the hotel’s Lavare Spa and get the special aloe vera cooling gel treatment to soothe your skin.

Indulge in some downtime at the hotel’s Poole Bar & Lounge and quench your thirst with the special handcrafted cocktails on the 4th floor of the hotel. The open-air venue provides an amazing space to unwind and rediscover the magic of Bali with the famous Legian street as its backdrop.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 9386 100 or email [email protected]

Mercure Bali Legian

Jalan Legian No. 328, Legian

+62 361 9386 100

[email protected]

mercure.com/8450