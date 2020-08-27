Meliá Bali: A Tropical Getaway Awaits You

If you’ve been longing for an island escape with sunny beach days, worry not! Meliá Bali is ready to welcome you back in paradise with exciting deals and a guaranteed worry-free stay filled with indulgences perfect for vacationing families.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Nusa Dua, Meliá Bali welcomes you to an idyllic island getaway with your loved ones in this classic resort. Meliá Bali is a great choice for those seeking to rejuvenate in serenity, indulge in fantastic food and retreat into a cosy accommodation.

Take advantage of the wide-ranging activities in the resort including non-motorised watersports as well as wonderful benefits such as complimentary stay for kids with access to the Kids’ Club, free late check-out, nourishing breakfast by the beach and many more.

Offers from Melia Bali

For early risers looking for a morning dip in the pool, then the best-selling Lagoon Access Junior Suite package is the choice for you. Priced at IDR 900,000++, enjoy the S-shaped pool from your own deck.

For those seeking a bit more privacy, enjoy your own little private haven with the exclusive villa for IDR 1,900,000++ or the lavish two-bedroom private villa with verdant gardens for IDR 3,800,000++. Don’t miss out on these exciting deals, book your stay by September 2020 for stay period until December 2021.

Go All-Inclusive

If you’re after the ultimate indulgence that Melia Bali has to offer, you can upgrade your stay to their All-inclusive package for IDR 650,000++/person (children get 50% discount).

The all-inclusive package gives you access to all of the resort’s family-friendly activities, including bike rides, access to the gym, room service and of course all-day dining featuring international favourites at the Sateria Beachside Restaurant as well as premium coffee at Kopi Petani.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 510 or email [email protected]

Meliá Bali
Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC Lot N1, Nusa Dua
+62 361 771 510
[email protected]
meliabali.com

