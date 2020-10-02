Ultimate Tropical Escape: Meliá Bali Launches Extended Exclusive Offer

Clear up your schedule and get ready to pack your suitcase for an unforgettable tropical escape as Meliá Bali extends their exclusive offer!

Following Meliá Bali’s implementation of the ‘new normal’ health and safety protocols under the regulations set by the Balinese government, the resort has officially been granted a verification certificate by the Bali Government Tourism Office earlier this month. With that, Meliá Bali is fully prepared to welcome back guests to their exotic tropical oasis for an immersive stay experience. Think of verdant tropical grounds, elegant thatched-roof structures, and winding lagoon-style pool: the epitome of a tropical sanctuary in Bali.

Meliá Bali is dedicated to present the best experience where guests can create ever-lasting memories with their loved ones. To live up to their promise, Meliá Bali has launched an extended exclusive offer to give you a head start on planning your next island getaway.

Presenting a variety of stay offers, guests can unwind in the fabulous Lagoon Access Junior Suite with direct access to the lagoon-style pool starting from IDR 1,200,000 net.

For those looking for a bit more privacy and exclusivity, the luxurious private Garden Villa with a private pool is the perfect choice for you, priced at IDR 2,400,000 net.







There will never be a dull moment during your stay and Meliá Bali is here to guarantee it with the extensive list of fun activities you can partake in including yoga sessions, bike rides, paddle surfing, canoeing, tennis and so much more complimentary activities inclusive of the special package. Take advantage of the resort’s five-star facilities and additional benefits including free late check-out and free stay for the kids.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer and make your reservations before 31 October 2020 for a stay period from now until December 2021.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 510 or email [email protected]

For more details about Meliá Bali’s health and safety measures, please email [email protected]

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot 1, Jl Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 771 510

[email protected]

meliabali.com

