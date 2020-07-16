Worry-free Getaway at Melia Bali: Book Now, Stay Later

If you’re fantasising about a relaxing island getaway, you might have to daydream a bit longer until it’s safe to travel again. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get a head start and plan your perfect holiday now. Melia Bali is offering a worry-free stay at their stunning resort, where you can book now and stay at a later date, as well as Day Pass packages for those looking for a single-day escape.

Nestled on the prestigious resort enclave of Nusa Dua, Melia Bali is an idyllic beachfront haven that will captivate guests with its warm hospitality and exclusivity. Resting on 10,7 hectares of verdant tropical gardens, this resort boasts the exotic beauty and comfort of Bali.

Featuring an expansive lagoon swimming pool that spans throughout the grounds, Melia Bali encompasses an all-inclusive concept with modern luxury suites and villas, five different dining venues, three bars and coffee shop, that have all been curated by the award-winning culinary team of international and local chefs.

The resort also offers the exclusive The Level service with benefits including concierge service, exclusive beach and pool area, upgraded amenities, and a private lounge, courtesy tea-time, late-night aperitifs, and regular turndown service. The YHI Spa provides an eclectic variety of holistic treatments to help guests relax and rejuvenate, with treatments such as the signature massages and facials, with views overlooking the calm, azure waters of Nusa Dua beach.

Committed to ensuring guests experience an enjoyable stay, Melia Bali has carefully curated special offers and activities, from afternoon yoga classes, morning bike rides, paddle surfing, canoeing, tennis and more, to exciting benefits such as free late check-out and free stay for kids.

With rates starting from IDR 900,000++, guests can enjoy the free upgrade to the popular Lagoon Access Junior Suite. Guests can also leisure in the private villas with rates starting from IDR 1,900,000++ or the luxurious two-bedroom private villas for IDR 3,800,000++. Book your tropical escape before 31 July 2020 for stay period until December 2021.

If you’re in search of a single-day experience, Melia Bali is offering exciting Day Pass packages for you to spend a fun day out with the family. With prices starting from IDR 150,000++/person, indulge in unlimited access to the resort’s facilities from 8am – 6pm, access to beach and pool facilities, towels and a list of enjoyable resort activities.

Melia Bali is committed to guarantee the safety of their guests and provide a safe and comfortable stay experience by implementing the current safety regulations and procedure, along with additional cleaning and hygiene measures.

For more information or reservations please call +62 361 771 510 or email [email protected]

Melia Bali

Kawasan Wisata ITDC, Lot 1, Nusa Dua

+62 361 771 510

[email protected]

meliabali.com

