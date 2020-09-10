Paint & Wine on the Nusa Dua Beachfront: Meliá Bali x Bartega Event

What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

For those of you who are avid fans of the paint and sip trend, then be excited to know there’s one coming to Bali! Paint & Wine, Meliá Bali’s upcoming collaboration with Jakarta-based paint and sip company, Bartega, combining the pleasures of wine tasting and the creativity of painting into one social event.

Paint & Wine

Meliá Bali invites you to an exciting and creative day out as they present Paint & Wine, a collaboration with Bartega in celebration of World Tourism Day. Imagine sitting on the tranquil beachfront venue of Sateria Beachside Restaurant as you pour your creativity onto a canvas with a brush in one hand and sip a glass of wine with the other.

Bartega is a Jakarta-based company that is one of the first to introduce the paint and sip concept to the Indonesian market. The paint and sip concept consists of a guided acrylic painting session wherein wine is provided as an optional addition to elevate the experience. The paint and sip experience by Bartega is a popular activity held on social gatherings and company gatherings.

Sateria Beachside Restaurant
Sateria Beachside Restaurant

Bring your friends and children along on this fun weekend activity, which will also feature a live music performance after the Paint & Wine session, starting from 6.30pm onwards as well as a bonfire and marshmallow BBQ for the little ones, followed by an outdoor kids’ movie night with free popcorn.

The Paint & Wine event will be held on Saturday, 26 September 2020 at Sateria Beachside Restaurant from 2pm – 5pm. The event is priced at IDR 350,000 per person, inclusive of painting kit and a welcome drink. Elevate your painting experience with free-flow wine for an additional IDR 100,000.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Paint & Wine event and book your spot now. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 510 ext. 8700 or email [email protected]

Meliá Bali
Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot 1, Jl Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa
+62  361 771 510
[email protected]
meliabali.com

Tagged :

, , , , , , ,

About Author :

Brian Sjarief

Popular Posts

  1. NOW! Bali’s Monday Madness: Week 1 Fire Sale! 1,649 views
  2. NOW! Bali’s Monday Madness: Week 2 Fire Sale! 1,370 views
  3. Artists and Artisans – What’s the difference between an artisan and an artist? 882 views
  4. Ubud’s First Family of Royal Indokrupuk 857 views
  5. Plastic Exchange: The ‘Plastic for Rice’ Movement Grows 792 views

Latest Posts

Jean-Philippe Haure’s Quest for Beauty

Paint & Wine on the Nusa Dua Beachfront: Meliá Bali x Bartega Event

Discover the Archipelago: Indonesian Heritage Society Brings Their Lecture Series Online

One Day of Ayurveda: A Revitalising Program by Sukhavati Ayurvedic Retreat

IDR 100K Beachfront Lunch at Azul Beach Club: Luxurious & Affordable

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

SUBSCRIBE

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR MONTHLY NEWSLETTER TO GET THE LATEST UPDATES.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE

Related Posts

Leave a Comment