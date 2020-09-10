Paint & Wine on the Nusa Dua Beachfront: Meliá Bali x Bartega Event

For those of you who are avid fans of the paint and sip trend, then be excited to know there’s one coming to Bali! Paint & Wine, Meliá Bali’s upcoming collaboration with Jakarta-based paint and sip company, Bartega, combining the pleasures of wine tasting and the creativity of painting into one social event.

Meliá Bali invites you to an exciting and creative day out as they present Paint & Wine, a collaboration with Bartega in celebration of World Tourism Day. Imagine sitting on the tranquil beachfront venue of Sateria Beachside Restaurant as you pour your creativity onto a canvas with a brush in one hand and sip a glass of wine with the other.

Bartega is a Jakarta-based company that is one of the first to introduce the paint and sip concept to the Indonesian market. The paint and sip concept consists of a guided acrylic painting session wherein wine is provided as an optional addition to elevate the experience. The paint and sip experience by Bartega is a popular activity held on social gatherings and company gatherings.

Sateria Beachside Restaurant

Bring your friends and children along on this fun weekend activity, which will also feature a live music performance after the Paint & Wine session, starting from 6.30pm onwards as well as a bonfire and marshmallow BBQ for the little ones, followed by an outdoor kids’ movie night with free popcorn.

The Paint & Wine event will be held on Saturday, 26 September 2020 at Sateria Beachside Restaurant from 2pm – 5pm. The event is priced at IDR 350,000 per person, inclusive of painting kit and a welcome drink. Elevate your painting experience with free-flow wine for an additional IDR 100,000.

Don’t miss out on this exciting Paint & Wine event and book your spot now. For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 771 510 ext. 8700 or email [email protected]

Meliá Bali

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot 1, Jl Raya Nusa Dua Selatan, Benoa

+62 361 771 510

[email protected]

meliabali.com

