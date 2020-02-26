Comfortable and Hassle-free Meetings in Bali with Mercure Bali Legian What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Although normally frequented by leisure-seekers and holiday-goers, Bali has seen a surge in interest amongst corporate companies as a destination to host its gatherings, outings or meetings. Mercure Bali Legian is ready to accommodate those seeking for a corporate or business environment here on the island.

Understanding the increasing demand for an event space that is both comfortable and hassle-free, Mercure Bali Legian provides services to accommodate the needs and requirements of corporate organisations and companies when planning for events, gatherings or functions. Whether it’d be for seminars, training or basic meetings, each of the event spaces presents an idyllic choice for corporate clients in need of exclusive meeting experiences.

Meeting Spaces





Mercure Bali Legian is equipped with five meeting rooms located on the Lobby floor that can accommodate up to 170 people, perfect for intimate meetings and gatherings. The flexible meeting rooms can cater to a variety of space and layout options, uniquely designed to accommodate events with customised packages, from classroom style, theatre, cabaret, u-shape and cocktail seating.

For an alternative yet uniquely different setting, the hotel can set up a semi-outdoor venue at the Poole Bar & Lounge, located on the 4th-floor rooftop pool and bar area. An ideal venue for casual gala dinners with the perfect sunset backdrop that can host up to 150 people.

Facilities & Packages

Knowing the essential needs of events and corporate meetings, the hotel offers an array of packages depending on the client’s needs. From a simple Coffee Break Package, Half-Day Meeting Package, Full-Day Package or a Full Board Package, these packages come with amazing benefits including complimentary set-up arrangements along with key-speakers table and reception table, fine standard sound system and microphone, meeting amenities (notepad, pencils, candies, etc.) complimentary Wi-Fi and an exquisite F&B team that manages excellent service. These packages start from IDR 250,000nett/pax.

For more information on the meeting packages at Mercure Bali Legian, please call +62 361 9386 100 or email [email protected]

Mercure Bali Legian

Jalan Legian No. 328, Legian

+62 361 9386 100

[email protected]

mercure.com/8450