Markets, Feasts and Family this Festive Season at The Westin Ubud

From an exciting Christmas Market to family barbecues by the pool, The Westin Ubud is pulling out all the stops to celebrate both Christmas and the year-end. Here we share the exciting festivities they have planned and their package for a serene stay for those looking to draw 2020 to a close in Bali.

The cosy The Westin Ubud tucked away in a forested valley just south of Ubud town, is an escape for families, where wellness and nature await. Its most striking feature is its free-form infinity pool, that looks out onto a verdant river valley. It sets the scene, nature is the focus of this resort as the rooms, restaurant, spa beds, yoga shala and more face out to the same view. This December, the resort will add even more to their already extensive offerings:

Christmas Celebrations

Starting the celebrations early, The Westin Ubud is going to recreate the German tradition of the Christmas Market! On 20 December 2020, the resort will invite local entrepreneurs to set up stands and sell their goods; adding to that, the funds received from the stall rentals will be fully donated to the Bali Hope Children Foundation.

On Christmas Eve, the resort’s Executive Chef, Robert Murray has prepared a special Christmas themed buffet for dinner at Tabia Restaurant, overlooking Westin Ubud’s infinity pool and green views. The buffet dinner (6pm to 10.30pm) is priced at IDR 350.00++ per person, with alcohol package at IDR 300.000++ including local beers, wine and selected cocktails. In Tall Trees Restaurant, a refined five-course dinner (with vegetarian options) has been curated by the Chef, priced at IDR 400.000++ per person.

On Christmas Day, the resort is taking full advantage of their valley perch and presents a Christmas Day BBQ by the Pool! Yes, they’re bringing a lot of fun in the sun to make this the ultimate Christmas in Bali, where kids and adults alike can enjoy the poolside atmosphere with food and drinks galore. Priced at IDR 400.000++ per person.

Stay for Christmas

Why enjoy all the above festivities with a stay for Christmas too, as The Westin Ubud presents an offer of IDR 2.400.000++ per room per night, including breakfast for 2 persons at Tabia Restaurant, a choice of Christmas Buffet Dinner on 24 December 2020, or a Christmas Day BBQ by the Pool for 2 persons, and of course complimentary access to resort facilities during your stay from 24 to 25 December 2020.

Ring in the New Year

For New Year’s Eve, Tabia Restaurant will be serving up a banquet! This year-end buffet dinner, featuring selected seafood, will start from 6pm and go to 10.30pm. Dinner is priced at IDR 600.000++ per person, with additional alcohol package for IDR 300.000++.

On New Year’s Day, it’s more pool time with barbecue by the pool starting from noon. As celebrations continue into the new year, a barbecue brunch will be on display, with children’s activities to keep the young ones entertained. The New Year’s BBQ goes from 12pm to 3pm.

Year End Stay at The Westin Ubud

Whether with family or just in need of a getaway, The Westin Ubud invites you to experience a serene stay in Ubud at IDR 2,800,000++ per room per night including breakfast for 2 persons and a one-time buffet dinner for 2 persons at Tabia Restaurant for stays from 31 December 2020 to 1 January 2021

Book Now:

The Westin Resort and Spa Ubud

+62 361 3018989

[email protected]

westinubud.com

Share On :