Manta Spiced Rum : Locally Made in Bali Indulge | Written By, Life on the Island |

Rich yet smooth, Manta Spiced Rum combines a unique mix of prized spices with aged rum providing complex layers of taste that is best served neat or with a favourite cola and a slice of lime.

Greatly inspired by the graceful giant mantas that roam the seas of Bali and Raja Ampat Manta Rum has a uniquely bold taste crafted with pure ingredients sourced locally here in Bali.

Astidama Distillery, the producer of Manta Rum, is the first and only distillery in Indonesia located in Tabanan. The exoticism and harmonious ambiance of Bali become a blending spirit at Astidama Distillery. With its international quality and standards, Astidama Distillery produces high quality spirits with international taste. The spirits by Astidama are produced from the best grains from Britain and also Indonesia.

For more information go to

www.astidamadistillery.com