Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Announces its Reopening

After closing its doors for several months due to the pandemic, prominent Ubud resort, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is ready to welcome guests back to their luxurious accommodation as they announce their reopening, starting from 10 December 2020.

With a name inspired by the entrance to a traditional Hindu temple, Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is excited and ready to greet guests back to their wonderful resort. For those in search of a year-end getaway for rejuvenation, relaxation and realigning the mind, body and soul, start planning your stay at Mandapa now.

Mandapa is calling out to visitors from across Indonesia that are seeking to recharge, reconnect or simply enjoy the tranquility of the resort’s natural surroundings. Offering a variety of enticing packages, with prices starting from IDR 9.000.000++, guests can experience a stay that’s right for them.





Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve highly prioritises the health, safety, and well-being of its guests and team, which is why the resort has enhanced its already thorough cleaning protocols, and have implemented measures that are in line with the new standards set by the local government as well as the Commitment to Clean guidelines by Marriott International.

As a leading luxury travel destination, Mandapa presents guests with a stay accentuated by utmost isolation and privacy, a tropical haven where guests can experience complete relaxation and the perfect island escape. With an outstanding design that honours the island’s breath-taking nature and rich culture, the resort features 35 expansive suites and 25 private villas with private pools, nestled along the natural slopes of the terrain. A sweeping resort that boasts a charming and romantic ambience, Mandapa is truly an idyllic destination for rejuvenation whilst soaking in the crème de la crème of Balinese culture and design.





“We are thrilled to once again welcome our beloved guests to Mandapa,” said Ana Henriques, General Manager. “Our team of dedicated Ladies and Gentlemen have been working hard preparing for our reopening and are excited to introduce guests to new handcrafted, memorable experiences while maintaining an exclusive journey and personalized service for which we are known.”

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 479 2777, email [email protected] or visit mandapareserve.com

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Jl. Kedewatan, Banja Kedewatan, Ubud

+62 361 479 2777

[email protected]

mandapareserve.com

