MAMAKA by Ovolo Opens in Kuta, Giving the Area a Fresh and Modern Revamp

The iconic Kuta neighbourhood is about to get a dose of good vibrations as international hospitality brand, Ovolo Hotels, makes its expansions to the exotic island of Bali with the launching of MAMAKA by Ovolo, the first Ovolo Hotels to open in Indonesia.

The Kuta neighbourhood thrived in its heyday, long-known as the destination on the island, but the past decade has seen travellers opting to stay in more recently developed areas such as Seminyak, or Canggu. So, it’s fair to say that Kuta is in dire need of a major shake-up.

The Beachwalk Mall certainly revitalised the Kuta beachfront when it opened back in 2012, but since then new and fresh developments have been few and far between. This is precisely what MAMAKA by Ovolo offers to the area, a stylish and contemporary destination that appeals to the tastes and desires of today’s traveller set to take Kuta back to its former glory.

What Ovolo is all about

The opening of MAMAKA by Ovolo marks the first Ovolo establishment to open outside of Australia and Hong Kong, regions in which they quickly became one of the most dynamic independently operated hospitality brands.



The collection of contemporary hotels is all about keeping you connected to the little luxuries you love and being in touch with the modern traveller. This is done through award-winning interior design, detail-driven comforts, the latest technology and also complimentary value-added services. The ‘By Ovolo Collective’ presents four hotels which are distinct and unique, the latest being MAMAKA.



“We are very excited to bring up this first urban lifestyle resort in Bali and deliver an extraordinary experience to our guests in Ovolo’s way – through connecting emotionally with our guests,” said Founder & CEO of Ovolo Group, Girish Jhunjhnuwala. “MAMAKA by Ovolo is the answer Kuta-Legian has been waiting for, it will enrich your Bali journey and bring back good vibrations to the area,” Girish added.

Inside MAMAKA by Ovolo

Each level at MAMAKA by Ovolo offers the unforgettable and is set to present guests with a memorable experience. The hotel is equipped with 191 rooms and suites that feature a lively and seamless design along with interiors that elegantly echo the cultural essence of Bali and its connection to nature. The rooms and suites are categorised under 74 Bali High rooms, 74 Kokomo rooms, 28 Summer Garden Terrace Rooms, 12 Swagger Suites, and 3 Top Gun Suites. Moreover, other facilities guests can enjoy include a high-rise rooftop infinity pool that boasts a mesmerising 270° panoramic view of the Kuta Beach.

From the culinary offerings, MAMAKA by Ovolo welcomes guests to a top-notch epicurean experience from their dining outlets that will surely delight even the most discerning food connoisseurs, namely Street 32, a beachfront Pan-Asian restaurant serving contemporary street food, and a rooftop beach club oasis (the highest on the island) that grants guests with uninterrupted views of Bali’s breath-taking shoreline.

Other facilities and services offered in the hotel include a 24-hour wellness zone to keep guests rejuvenated, among many others. Guests who are looking to take up surfing will be pleased to know that MAMAKA by Ovolo has partnered with Quiksilver Bali Surf Academy to provide the best surf courses, available to both in-house guests and non-staying guests. Furthermore, the hotel is committed to the eco-conscious movement and will enact initiatives including single-use plastic-free, recycled drinking water from a bottling plant, eco-friendly pest control measures, and a dedicated food waste management program.

“We are thrilled to have the first Ovolo in Indonesia, especially, in this beautiful island of Bali and I look forward to welcoming our guests and give them a mind-blowing experience with our unique style,” said General Manager of MAMAKA by Ovolo, Mark Stanford.

MAMAKA by Ovolo will be opening its doors to the public on Wednesday, 18 November 2020. The hotel is already accepting bookings and can be accessed through the official website, where an exclusive opening rate is currently being offered.

For more information or reservations, please visit mamakabyovolo.com or ovolohotels.com

MAMAKA by Ovolo

Jl. Pantai Kuta No. 32, Legian, Kuta

+62 361 849 6500

[email protected]

mamakabyovolo.com

