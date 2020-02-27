Magnifique Nyepi Getaway at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort What's On | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

Nyepi in Nusa Dua is sure to be a relaxing experience, where large, luxurious resorts such as Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort are prepared to cater to your every need. Experience a Magnifique Nyepi Getaway with a specially curated stay package and enjoy the exquisite facilities within the comfortable compounds of this five-star resort.

Whilst all activities across the entire island comes to a complete halt during the upcoming Nyepi, embrace the serenity of the Balinese Day of Silence in the sumptuous indulgence of Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort. Discover a unique and one of a kind moment during the sacred day amidst the resort’s signature French Art de Vivre.

For only IDR 2,880,000nett/room/night with a minimum two nights’ stay between 24-26 March 2020, experience their Magnifique Nyepi Getaway package, which includes:

• Daily breakfast

• One-time lunch and one-time dinner for 2 people at Kwee Zeen Restaurant.

The offer is valid for bookings of up to 7 rooms only and Accor Plus members are entitled to a 10% discount.





Offering more than just a leisurely stay package, the resort will also be hosting a lavish dining experience during the Day of Silence featuring an eclectic selection of Indonesian cuisine. Held on 25 March 2020, the extravagant buffet lunch is priced at IDR 399,000++/person, whilst the exquisite buffet dinner option is priced at IDR 499,000++/person. Accor Plus members are also entitled to a 10% discount for these special dining packages.

For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 849 2888 or email [email protected]

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Kawasan Pariwisata ITDC, Lot N5, Nusa Dua

+62 361 849 2888

[email protected]

sofitel.accorhotels.com/9078