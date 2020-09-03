IDR 100K Beachfront Lunch at Azul Beach Club: Luxurious & Affordable

If you’re looking to treat yourself with something indulgent without spending too much, then look no further. Azul Beach Club is here to make your days brighter and happier with a fantastic lunch promotion that’ll guarantee exquisite meals with affordable prices in a luxurious setting!

Nestled on the golden sand coastline of the Padma beachfront in Legian, Azul Beach Club welcomes you to their chic tropical bamboo treehouse for an epicurean dining experience with their latest lunch series promotion. Expect fantastic dining at this sophisticated yet laidback venue as you soak in the stunning view of azure blue water and cool ocean breeze. Intent on spreading happiness to its customers, Azul Beach Club is offering an enticing beachfront lunch series for only IDR 100,000 nett.

This lunch promotion includes one dish and a choice of healthy beverages or an ice-cold beer with complimentary access to the beach club’s infinity pool. Delight in the wide-ranging options of delectable Coastal and Asian delicacies including the savoury Crispy Taco, made from corn tortilla, chilli corn carne, cherry tomato, jalapeno salsa, guacamole, sour cream and melted aged cheddar; Azul Beef Sliders, made from Australian beef, bun, aged cheddar, onions, salsa verde, aioli served with a side of fries; Pan-Roasted Baby Chicken Breast, featuring sautéed onion potato, watercress salad, crushed avocado, herb and mustard butter sauce; and for the vegetarian option, the Falafel & Hummus Burritos, made up of a healthy combo of tzatziki sauce, avocado salad and jalapeno salsa. Elevate your lunch and pair it with the selection of healthy summer drinks concocted by Azul’s talented mixologist or an icy bottle of beer.





Azul Beach Club’s seaside lunch series welcomes guest to embrace never-ending summer at this tropical destination, available daily from 12pm – 7pm.

Azul Beach Club also invites guests to a delightful breakfast every day with special breakfast promotions starting from IDR 35,000 nett, featuring breakfast delights from the oven and pan and a cup of coffee.







For more information or reservations, please call +62 361 765 750

Azul Beach Club

Jl. Padma No. 2, Legian

+62 361 765 750

@azulbeachclub

azulbali.com

