Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Stylish COMO Uma Canggu

This Lunar New Year, COMO Uma Canggu invites you to celebrate the prosperous occasion at the stylish oceanfront resort. Falling on Saturday, 25 January 2020, welcome the Year of the Rat with a rejuvenated body, peaceful mind and a renewed spirit during your stay.

Comfortably located on a corner of the surfer’s paradise of Canggu, the resort bestows dazzling panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and heavenly sunsets, perfected with lavish accommodations, healthy culinary experiences, excellent wellness treatments and educational entertainment for kids.

A health and modern lifestyle brand, unwind and relax at COMO Beach Club or treat yourself with holistic wellness treatments at COMO Shambhala Retreat while your kids enjoy a fun day at Play By COMO. The wellness centre provides an excellent range of treatments, from Asian-inspired therapies including marma to massages, to traditional beauty treatments catered to you by their trained professionals.





The wellness centre is also equipped with two Pilates and two yoga studios, a gym fully-equipped with Life Fitness equipment, and a Suspend studio. The COMO Shambhala Cuisines also serves healthy treats and juices at glow juice bar.

The resort welcomes you and your family to spend this Lunar New Year in their stylish accommodation and create everlasting, fun-filled memories with an exclusive promotion.

For guests staying between 15 January 2020 and 15 February 2020, you will receive IDR 1,188,888 resort credit to put towards:

– Food and drink at COMO Beach Club, where laid-back music plays as the sunset explode across the ocean.

– Wellness treatments at COMO Shambhala Retreat, from mind-body disciplines to nurturing massages.

– A sightseeing trip to Tanah Lot, Bali’s iconic water temple.





The offer allows you to take full advantage of the experiences to be had at the chic retreat. Terms and Conditions include:

– Non-refundable.

– Stays must be a minimum of three nights.

– Not applicable for stays in a Canggu Room category.

– Blackout dates apply.

For more information please call +62 361 320 2218 or email [email protected]

COMO Uma Canggu

Jl. Pantai Batu Mejan, Echo Beach, Canggu

+62 361 320 2218

[email protected]

comohotels.com/umacanggu