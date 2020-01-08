Los Jefes: Home to Four Thousand Margaritas Dining News | Written By, Brian Sjarief |

It’s a tequila takeover in Seminyak! Bali welcomes new “bosses” to the island as Los Jefes Tequila Bar and Kitchen sets up shop in the heart of the vibrant Seminyak neighbourhood, serving authentic Mexican delicacies topped with delicious craft cocktails.

Open since December of last year, Los Jefes (Spanish for “The Bosses”) is quite transparent when it comes to what they offer to the table: simple Mexican delights presented in a modern, well-lit establishment that leaves behind the tired and typical Mexican-themed restaurant clichés. No crazy colours, no sombreros no Frida Kahlo paintings, no gimmicks.

Instead, you’ll discover, to your delight, eclectic and fairly-priced tacos curated to fit all taste buds and tequila by the margarita glass. Furthermore, Los Jefes features the island’s most wide-ranging tequila collection as well as undoubtedly authentic Mexican comfort food cooked up by Executive Chef Ivan Chavarria, a native of Mexico’s food capital of Puebla.





The brains behind this Mexican hotspot envisioned a place of warm hospitality with a welcoming ambience, yet still retaining the island’s popular party vibe, and the end result is exactly just that.

Boasting an extensive bar menu, from ceviche and nachos to burritos, quesadillas and tacos, Los Jefes’s uniqueness stems from its “Build Your Own Margarita” menu, whereby guests are able to mix and match ingredients to their liking — in total, there are up to four thousand different combinations available! They also feature signature creations, like a Dragonfruit Margarita, for those who want to just drink without having to think!







Los Jefes brings a fresh new take on the Mexican dining experience, bringing attention to both the food and the drinks of the region.

Los Jefes offers an “eat, pray, love” experience, Latin-style, with tasty food, striking Mexican artwork and staff members you’ll enjoy conversing with. “Less hate. More love. More tacos. More tequila,” the tagline says it all.

Los Jefes Tequila Bar and Kitchen

Jalan Raya Seminyak No. 2A, Seminyak

+62 361 300 3432

[email protected]

losjefesbali.com