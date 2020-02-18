Los Jefes : Build Your Own Margaritas in this Bali Tequila Bar Dining | Written By, Life on the Island |

It’s a tequila takeover in Seminyak! Bali welcomes new “bosses” to the island as Los Jefes Tequila Bar and Kitchen sets up shop in the heart of the vibrant neighbourhood, serving authentic Mexican delicacies topped with delicious craft cocktails.

Open since December 2019, Los Jefes (Spanish for “The Bosses”) is quite transparent when it comes to what they offer to the table: simple Mexican delights, in a fun, well-lit establishment where tacos and tequila are given equal spotlight! Los Jefes is particularly proud of housing the island’s most wide-ranging tequila collection and to add to that, they feature a unique “Build Your Own Margarita” menu, whereby guests are able to mix and match ingredients to their liking — in total, there are up to four thousand different combinations possible! To accompany this margarita madness, Executive Chef Ivan Chavarria – a native of Mexico’s food capital of Puebla – serves up authentic Mexican comfort food, from ceviche and nachos to burritos, quesadillas and tacos.

Los Jefes offers an “eat, pray, love” experience, Latin-style, with tasty food, striking Mexican artwork and staff members you’ll enjoy conversing with. “Less hate. More love. More tacos. More tequila,” the tagline says it all.

Los Jefes Tequila Bar and Kitchen

Jalan Raya Seminyak No.2A, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

+62 361 300 3432

losjefesbali.com