Looking Good for New Year’s Eve : The Ultimate Party Glam Up

Are you ready to ring in the New Year? No, not yet – ladies you need to glam-up and gentlemen you need a little grooming before you slip into your evening attire and get the party started! For the last night of 2019, you need to look your very best, so we’ve rounded up a collection of venues ready to spruce you up, be it a beautifying blow-dry, a dapper shave and cut, transformative facials or a tip-top mani-pedi.

CUT & SIP

Blow Bar Bali

First of its kind in Bali, Blow Bar is not your average beauty salon but is a total social experience. Imagine merging your hairdresser with your favourite upmarket bar; Blow Bar serves hair styles with a side of martini or a manicure with a glass of Champagne. The stylists are armed with natural and eco-friendly hair products hailing from Italy; glamorous rose gold and copper trimmed tools; and only use filtered water on your hair. Ladies can easily swap out pre-drinks at home for a session at Blow Bar as you get your hair and make up expertly done over a few cocktails. Not exclusive to ladies, men can enjoy a Bro Dry or trim with a beer or a Scotch & Shave, or even better: a cigar in the outdoor courtyard with a cold beer before heading off to the firework display!

Blow Bar Bali

Jalan Oberoi 61, Seminyak (Direction)

+62 361 6200 167

www.blowbarbali.com

HAIR HEAVEN

Rob Peetoom Hair Spa

World-renowned hairdresser Rob Peetoom has been at the forefront of the industry since the ‘60s. Leading through superior services in sensational locations, he works under the belief that your hair should suit your individual personality and lifestyle. All the way from the Netherlands, he’s pitched up a chic Peetoom haven in Seminyak and a second one in Beachwalk, Kuta. The Seminyak salon and spa offers peace and serenity alongside your hair rituals, whilst the Kuta branch boasts majestic ocean views. Try the head massage, vapour machines, and treatments using restorative products essential after hours of sun damage, rough sea salt, or chlorine from pools. Treat yourself to a head of fresh locks to welcome the New Year!

Rob Peetoom Hair Spa Jalan Petitenget No.16, Seminyak (Direction)

+62 811 3875 688 Beachwalk Shopping Centre, Floor 3, Jalan Pantai Kuta (Direction)

+62 811 3875 699 https://www.robpeetoom.nl/en/salons/detail/2/rob-peetoom-hair-spa-bali

SAVING FACE

In a sleek, almost secretive space within the W Hotel in Seminyak lies AWAY Spa, a sanctuary that feels aeons away from Seminyak’s restless streets. This is where the whirlwind winds down; where you can get your Red Carpet mani-pedi fix for an afternoon soirée or a pre-date night 24k Gold Wrap. The clever treatment packages on offer are designed for the modern life of the party – they even have a special ‘morning after’ treatment to detox and escape the limelight for a while. From a yoga facial to a bikini wax, AWAY Spa is an urban haven to pamper and glam yourself up to the max.

Away Spa

There’s nothing better than being fresh-faced for an important night out, so we suggest you check into AWAY Spa’s facial room. It’s equipped with the high-quality SORISA® Beauty Solutions technology to delicately but effectively care for face. Give that face of yours a ‘superstar clear as crystal complexion’ with the GLOW GETTER facial treatment that deeply cleanses and rebalances the skin. Bid farewell to dead skin cells and impurities, as they use a face lymphatic drainage (i.e electric vacuum) to improve blood circulation and remove blackheads before applying an ultra-hydrating face mask with red light LED phototherapy, used to stimulate collagen. Before and after your appointment, you can kick back in the hot stone bath, cold jet set vitality pool, or at the chill bar, complete with a decompression (detox/oxygen) lounge. This treatment is best done a couple of days before your big night.

AWAY Spa

W Bali – Seminyak, Jalan Petitenget, Seminyak (Direction)

+62 361 3000 106

www.wbaliseminyak.com

PERFECT PAMPER

The Shampoo Lounge

The Shampoo Lounge is one of Bali’s most popular salons, with a buzzing premises and a long menu of services you won’t believe! TSL is loved for its sweeping variety of premium treatments, from blow outs, braiding, extensions, to make up and even dreadlocks. Here, you’ll get dolled up in a fun environment, making it the perfect reason to get all the girls out. Since 2011, they have expanded their Seminyak flagship to inside the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort, Movenpick Jimbaran Resort and will be opening another venue in Sanur in 2020. All of their locations feature Bali Barber services for men as well. Their most requested services are Long Lasting Keratin and Premium Hair Extensions, so it’s recommended to book well in advance for these two. TSL has Bali’s largest team of professional stylists that work in-house that can also deliver to your doorstep. From hair, makeup, spa service, tanning, and even a barbershop, they’ll have you ready to attend any event, whether you decide to spruce up at The Shampoo Lounge, or let them bring the glam to you!

The Shampoo Lounge

Jalan Basangkasa No. 8X, Seminyak (Direction)

+62 853 3833 3338

www.shampoolounge.com

MANICURE MAGIC

Manicure Magic

This Canggu newcomer has already garnered a following amongst the neighbourhood’s beauty scene. Standing between Taman Tamora’s buzzing tenants in Berawa, Estetica Belle takes nail art and elevates it to the level of Picasso! Offering classic a mani and pedi, acrylic, gels, and extensions, the ladies here are skilled nail artists from simple abstract, french tips, glitter, to Bohemian, Japanese, and Korean style designs. You can even bring in your own inspiration, as well as adding rhinestones, sparkles, and all the glitz and glam that you desire. Sing an ode to the festive spirit, sit back, treat yourselves to the Luxury Manicure and Pedicure packages and let the artists do their magic. You’ll receive a pamper session in addition to the standard mani and pedi, accompanied by a glass of sparkling wine. You and your plus one are also catered to with ‘Mother Daughter Time’, ’Best Friend Time’, and ‘Couple Time’, encompassing the likes of a luxury mani pedi, gel polish, lash lift & tint, and more. Or, if you’re in town during the week between 12PM to 3PM, enjoy a 20% happy hour discount!

Estetica Belle Canggu

Taman Tamora, Jalan Raya Semat, Berawa (Direction)

+62 896 0408 2475

www.instagram.com/esteticabellecanggu