Legends of Bali’s Great Temples | Episode 4

Did you know, being centuries old, Bali’s great temples have a whole host of wonderful myths and legends surrounding their founding? As with all things in Bali, there is plenty of magic and mysticism involved.

In this episode of The NOW! Bali Podcast we share the stories of Tanah Lot Temple (Pura Tanah Lot) and Uluwatu Temple (Pura Luhur Uluwatu), and the role the travelling priest, Dang Hyang Nirartha, had to play.

Listen Now “Legends of Bali’s Great Temples”:

