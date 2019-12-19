Legendary Bali Restaurant ‘Bendega’ Gets A Revamp

Bendega started out its culinary journey in 1996 and has ever since been attracting the island’s foodies with its sumptuous servings of fresh seafood items. Today the restaurant has transformed, revamping itself as a modern dining venue with a wide ranging menu that focuses on the flavours of the Indonesian archipelago, including Bali.

Ayam Goreng Rica

For more than two decades Bendega has been gaining a steady flow of satisfied customers with the restaurant’s secret family seafood recipes such as the Gurame Batur, Sate Gurame, and Cumi Sune Cekuh. Now, in addition to the seafood, the restaurant’s signature also includes Ayam Goreng Rica, a typical spicy chicken dish from Indonesia’s Sulawesi. The cooking method, flavours, and ingredients used to prepare the dishes are all kept traditional. What’s different now is the contemporary plating to also appeal to diners with modern aesthetics. To conclude your feast at Bendega, you should try the restaurant’s famous, refreshing iced desserts such as Es Gedung Putih, Es Sarang Burung, and Es Kuwut.

A Kids Menu is also available, with items such as Nasi Goreng Baso, Fish & Chips, Mie Goreng Sosis, and more. Another treat for the family at Bendega is the Megibung menu, a Balinese style sampling platter for four to six people. Coffee aficionados can also indulge in the Bendega’s Kopi Lokal. Here you get to taste blended creations of Indonesian coffee beans, served hot or cold.

Bendega

Jalan Kapten Cok Agung Tresna No. 37, Denpasar

+62 361 249 555

www.bendega.com